16-year-old arrested for planning mass shooting at a high school

Police officers in Berkeley, California, arrested a 16-year-old boy on May 30, after learning of his alleged plans to conduct a mass shooting and/or bombing at Berkeley High School.

The case: The teen allegedly had been attempting to recruit other high school students to participate in a school shooting, according to CNN.



After police were made aware of the plan, they obtained a search warrant and found several weapons and explosive parts in his home, the Berkeley Police Department reported.

CBS Bay Area stated that the boy turned himself into police and was arrested on suspicion of possessing destructive device materials and threatening to commit a crime which could lead to death or serious injury.

Who is this student? Police have not yet revealed the identity of the student and whether or not he was a student at Berkeley High School, according to Fox News. The identities of the students being recruited were also not revealed by police.

Authorities are preparing to perform a mental health evaluation on the teen, CNN reported.

National implications: News of the alleged plot comes within a week of a mass shooting at an elementary school in Texas that left 21 dead. In Buffalo, New York, 10 people were killed last month during a shooting at a supermarket that was said to be racially motivated. On Wednesday, four people were killed in a shooting at a medical facility in Tulsa, Oklahoma, according to CNN.

