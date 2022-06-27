Facebook Twitter
Brian Laundrie claimed killing Gabby Petito was ‘merciful’ in written confession

Shortly before taking his life, Brian Laundrie took responsibility for Gabby Petito's death in a confession written in his notebook

By  Lottie Elizabeth Johnson Lottie Elizabeth Johnson  lottiejohnson@deseretnews.com
   
Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito talks to a police officer near the entrance to Arches National Park. Brian Laundrie took responsibility for Petito’s death in a confession written in his notebook.

Moab Police Department via Associated Press

Shortly before taking his life, Brian Laundrie took responsibility for Gabby Petito’s death in a confession written in his notebook, Fox News has reported.

“I ended her life,” reads the note, which authorities initially recovered last October, the Deseret News reported. “I thought it was merciful, that it is what she wanted, but I see now all the mistakes I made. I panicked. I was in shock.”

What was in Brian Laundrie’s confession?

In the note, which Fox News obtained on June 24, Laundrie claimed Petito had injured herself after falling in Wyoming. He wrote that he heard a “splash and a scream” near where they were camping, and that when he found Petito in the water, she was “freezing cold” and had “a small bump on her forehead that eventually got larger,” Insider reported.

  • “We had just came from the blazing hot national parks in Utah,” Laundrie wrote, according to a typed version of the note shared by Fox News. “The temperature had dropped to freezing and she was soaking wet. I carried her as far as I could down the stream towards the car, stumbling exhausted in shock, when my knees buckled and knew I couldn’t safely carry her.”

Laundrie wrote that he eventually started a fire, not knowing how far away from the car they were. He claimed that Petito was “shaking violently” and was “begging for an end to her pain,” per Fox News.

  • “I don’t know the extent of Gabby’s injurys (sic). Only that she was in extreme pain,” he continued. “But from the moment I decided, took away her pain, I knew I couldn’t go on without her.”
What Gabby Petito’s family says about Brian Laundrie’s confession

Patrick Reilly, a lawyer for the Petito family, told People magazine that Laundrie’s claim that killing Petito was “merciful” and stemmed from a “tragic accident” is “nonsense.”

  • “He is writing a letter as though he wants people to feel sorry for him,” Reilly said, per People, adding that there was nothing that could make Petito’s family “feel better about it.”
  • Currently, Petito’s family is taking steps to bring a lawsuit against Laundrie’s family to trial, alleging Laundrie’s parents knew their son killed Petito, the Deseret News reported.
Untitled

According to the Deseret News, help for people in abusive relationships is available in Utah and nationwide:
  • YWCA’s Women in Jeopardy program: 801-537-8600
  • Utah statewide Domestic Violence Hotline: 800-897-LINK (5465) and udvc.org
  • 24-hour Salt Lake victim advocate hotline: 801-580-7969
  • National Domestic Violence Hotline: 800-799-7233


