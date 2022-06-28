Ghislaine Maxwell is scheduled to be sentenced on Tuesday for her role in recruiting and grooming victims of Jeffrey Epstein’s sexual abuse of underage girls.

Maxwell, 60, was convicted in December on counts of sex trafficking of a minor, transporting a minor with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity and three related conspiracy charges.

Prosecutors have asked for a sentence of between 30 to 55 years in prison, although Maxwell’s attorneys argue the correct length would be four to five years.

Maxwell’s lawyers tried to delay the sentencing before Tuesday’s hearing, according to Newsweek, saying she had been placed on suicide watch but was not suicidal.

Who is Ghislaine Maxwell?

CNN describes Maxwell as a “British socialite,” who was Epstein’s former girlfriend and longtime associate. Even after their romantic relationship ended, she “helped manage Mr. Epstein’s homes, facilitate his social relationships and recruit masseuses,” according to The New York Times.

Maxwell moved to the States in the early 1990s, after the death of her father, a British media mogul. She helped connect Epstein with high-profile friends, including Britain’s Prince Andrew — who became a frequent guest of Epstein and recently settled a lawsuit with a woman who accused him of sexually assaulting her while she was under the control of Epstein and Maxwell, according to CNBC.

Next step in the Epstein saga

Maxwell’s sentencing is the latest development in the high-profile scandal that has embroiled Washington and Wall Street since Epstein’s arrest in July 2019. Epstein killed himself in August 2019 while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges, according to NBC News.

Epstein associated with many business, political and Hollywood elites. Here is a list of some of his connections, according to The Washington Post:

