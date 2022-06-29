Is this the world’s worst hotel? ‘Zero star hotel’ has no walls or ceiling

How much would you pay to stay in a hotel with no ceilings, walls or doors?

Well, this “zero star hotel” located on the side of a road by a gas station in Saillon, Switzerland, costs 325 Swiss francs or $377 a night, according to Reuters.

The hotel “room” is an art installation by Swiss concept artists the Riklin brothers. The “Null Stern Hotel” — which translates to zero star hotel — typically consists of beds in idyllic locations in Switzerland such as vineyards and rolling hills.

Their newest suite, however, is purposefully “anti-idyllic.”

You may be sleeping under the stars, but you’ll do so with no shelter or privacy.

According to the booking site, instead of getting a good night’s rest, “this new version aims to keep you awake and offers a place of reflection on current affairs such as the climate, the economy, security or equality.”

You will, however, have butler service, “local organic finger food” and “fresh fruit juice,” a strange juxtaposition to the surroundings.

But being comfortable is not the point, Frank Riklin told Reuters. “What’s important is reflecting about the current world situation. Staying here is a statement about the need for urgent changes in society,” he said.

His twin brother, Patrik Riklin, continued, “If we continue in the same direction we are today, there might be more anti-idyllic places than idyllic.”

The anti-idyllic suite is available from July 1 to Sept. 18.

