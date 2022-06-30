Facebook Twitter
Thursday, June 30, 2022 | 
Supreme Court ruling will allow Biden to scrap ‘Remain in Mexico’

Kavanaugh and Roberts side with liberals

By  Kyle Dunphey Kyle Dunphey
   
Panamanian migrant Orlando Magalon hangs clothes to dry at a migrant camp in Matamoros, Tamaulipas, Mexico.

Panamanian migrant Orlando Magalon hangs clothes to dry on the fence surrounding a migrant camp in Matamoros, Tamaulipas, Mexico, on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. The Supreme Court sided with the Biden administration Thursday in its attempt to end a Trump-era policy that forces migrants seeking asylum to wait in Mexico.

Edward A. Ornelas, for the Deseret News

The Supreme Court sided with the Biden administration Thursday in its attempt to end a Trump-era policy that forces migrants seeking asylum to wait in Mexico.

Written by Chief Justice John Roberts and backed by conservative Justice Brett Kavanaugh and the court’s three liberal members, the majority opinion states that immigration law allows the federal government to end the program, dubbed Migrant Protection Protocols, but known colloquially as “Remain in Mexico.”

Administered by the Department of Homeland Security since 2019, the policy sent migrants who reached the U.S. border back into Mexico to wait for a decision in their immigration proceedings, regardless of their country of origin.

Prior immigration policy either detained or released migrants seeking asylum in the U.S.

When the policy was enacted, reports of migrants living in squalid conditions along the U.S. border surfaced. Thousands of people were housed in camps, according to The New York Times, and stories of violence, sexual assault and kidnappings followed.

Saying it “goes against everything we stand for as a nation of immigrants” during his campaign, Biden has tried to scrap the program since he was elected. The administration’s attempts were held up by a coalition of GOP-led states, spearheaded by Texas.

The states argued that scaling back the policy violated U.S. immigration law, and that the Biden administration skipped several bureaucratic steps required under the Administrative Procedure Act. The District Court and the Court of Appeals sided with the states.

