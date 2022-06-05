Mass shootings happen in Pennsylvania and Tennessee, with multiple dead and injured

Two mass shootings happened in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and Chattanooga, Tennessee over the weekend.

What happened in the Philadelphia shooting?

Three people have died and at least 12 others were injured in a shooting that happened shortly before midnight on Saturday night on Philadelphia’s South Street, per ABC6 Philadelphia.

Officers witnessed multiple shooters firing into the crowd, and one officer fired at a shooter, who dropped his weapon and fled, ABC6 Philadelphia reported.

South Street hosts multiple restaurants and bars and is known for being an active “corridor of entertainment,” Philadelphia Police Inspector D.F. Pace told CNN.

“There were hundreds of individuals just enjoying South Street, as they do every single weekend, when this shooting broke out,” Pace told CNN.

Police told ABC6 Philadelphia that “the victims who were killed include a 26-year-old woman, a 22-year-old man and a 34-year-old man.”

What happened in the Chattanooga, Tennessee shooting?

Three people died and 17 were injured in a shooting that happened early Sunday morning, according to WJBF NewsChannel 6, an affiliate of ABC.

Chattanooga police told WJBF NewsChannel 6 that 14 people were shot around 3 a.m., and “three victims attempting to flee the scene were struck by vehicles.”

The first two victims were killed in the shooting and the third person died after being struck by a car, Chattanooga Police Chief Celeste Murphy told ABC News.

Police suspect multiple shooters were involved and that it was an isolated incident.

It was the second shooting in Chattanooga in the last week. Six teenagers were shot in downtown Chattanooga last weekend, per ABC News.

How many mass shootings have happened this year?

According to the Gun Violence Archive, there have been 239 mass shootings so far this year.

A mass shooting is defined as a shooting in which at least four people are shot, excluding the shooter, per the Gun Violence Archive.