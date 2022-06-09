Facebook Twitter
Thursday, June 9, 2022 | 
U.S. & World Business

Gas hit nearly $10 per gallon in this California city — the most expensive in the nation

Gas prices keep increasing with no end in sight

By  Lindsey Harper
   
SHARE Gas hit nearly $10 per gallon in this California city — the most expensive in the nation
Gas prices at the Hearts Gas &amp; Food, Phillips 66 station in Midvale. Fuel prices are among many items that have jumped in price the past year.

Gas prices at the Hearts Gas &amp; Food, Phillips 66 station on 335 West 7200 South in Midvale on Wednesday, March 24, 2021. Mendocino, California, takes the cake for having the most expensive gas in the United States, coming in at a whopping $9.60 per gallon.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Mendocino, California, has taken the cake for having the most expensive gas in the United States, coming in at a whopping $9.60 per gallon.

Related

Driving the news: A northern California Chevron gas station in the city of Mendocino was charging $9.60 per gallon for regular gasoline last Friday afternoon, according to CNET.

  • That’s more than $3 a gallon above the state’s average, according to ABC 30.

What they’re saying: Judy Schlafer, owner of Schlafer’s Auto Body & Repair in Mendocino, said her last load of 8,880 gallons of gas cost nearly $50,000 when it was $30,000 three months ago, SF Gate reported.

  • Schlafer said that if she didn’t charge $9.60 per gallon, she’d be out of business. 
  • “I’m going to be lucky if I make the year with all the fees, the regulation, the payroll fees,” she told SF Gate. ”If it continues the way it is, Mendocino won’t have a gas station next year.”
  • Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at Gas Buddy, said, “Without much of a doubt it’s the most expensive gas in the country,” per SF Gate.

On the other hand, Georgia is currently the state with the cheapest price for gas, with a gallon of regular gasoline costing $4.407 as of Thursday afternoon, per AAA.

Next Up In U.S. and world
How Jon Huntsman, Jr. says the U.S. should navigate China’s continued rise to power
2022 primaries: Here are the latest winners
Where Utah’s lawmakers stand on the U.S. House’s gun control measures
Heat wave threatens Southwestern U.S. this weekend
Church History Museum exhibition will feature new Latter-day Saint artwork
The World Bank, and most Americans, expect inflation to get worse this year