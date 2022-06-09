Gas hit nearly $10 per gallon in this California city — the most expensive in the nation

Mendocino, California, has taken the cake for having the most expensive gas in the United States, coming in at a whopping $9.60 per gallon.

Driving the news: A northern California Chevron gas station in the city of Mendocino was charging $9.60 per gallon for regular gasoline last Friday afternoon, according to CNET.



That’s more than $3 a gallon above the state’s average, according to ABC 30.

What they’re saying: Judy Schlafer, owner of Schlafer’s Auto Body & Repair in Mendocino, said her last load of 8,880 gallons of gas cost nearly $50,000 when it was $30,000 three months ago, SF Gate reported.



Schlafer said that if she didn’t charge $9.60 per gallon, she’d be out of business.

“I’m going to be lucky if I make the year with all the fees, the regulation, the payroll fees,” she told SF Gate. ”If it continues the way it is, Mendocino won’t have a gas station next year.”

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at Gas Buddy, said, “Without much of a doubt it’s the most expensive gas in the country,” per SF Gate.

On the other hand, Georgia is currently the state with the cheapest price for gas, with a gallon of regular gasoline costing $4.407 as of Thursday afternoon, per AAA.

