Facebook Twitter
Tuesday, July 12, 2022 | 
U.S. & World

See 4 stunning new images of the universe from the James Webb telescope

By  Aaron Shill Aaron Shill
   
SHARE See 4 stunning new images of the universe from the James Webb telescope
Image No. 5 from the James Webb Space Telescope.

Image No. 5 from the James Webb Space Telescope, called “Star Forming Region: NGC 3324 In Carina Nebula.”

NASA

Four more images from the James Webb Space Telescope were released Tuesday, adding stunning visual details of the universe on the heels of Monday’s big reveal.

The first image from the $10 billion telescope was unveiled Monday at a White House event with President Joe Biden and NASA officials. The first image provided the deepest-ever view of the universe.

Here are the images released Tuesday — which include something special for fans of a certain classic holiday film.

MainImageExoplanet_4000px.jpg

NASA

Image 2: Called “Exoplanet: WASP-96 B,” this image captures “the distinct signature of water, along with evidence for clouds and haze, in the atmosphere surrounding a hot, puffy gas giant planet orbiting a distant Sun-like star,” according to NASA.

STSCI_J_p22033b_4000px.jpg

NASA

Image 3: Called “Stellar Death: Planetary Nebula NGC 3132,” this image shows a “dimmer star at the center of this scene” which “has been sending out rings of gas and dust for thousands of years in all directions,” per NASA.

STSCI_J_p22034f_Crop_4000px.jpg

NASA

Image 4: Called “Interacting Galaxies: Stephan’s Quintet,” this image features “a visual grouping of five galaxies” that were featured in the Christmas film “It’s a Wonderful Life,” according to NASA

STSCI_J_p22031a_4000px.jpg

NASA

Image 5: Called “Star Forming Region: NGC 3324 In Carina Nebula,” what looks to be a “landscape of ‘mountains’ and ‘valleys’ speckled with glittering stars is actually the edge of a nearby, young, star-forming region,” per NASA.

Where is Webb?

  • NASA’s James Webb tracker shows the telescope’s progress from launch in December to the release of the first images in July. The steps have included deployment, cooldown and instrument commissioning.
  • The James Webb Space Telescope is the more advanced and capable successor to the Hubble Telescope, which is still in operation.
Next Up In U.S. and world
This robot can do your nails in 10 minutes
Here’s where you can get free (or really cheap) fries for National French Fry Day
Russia-Ukraine updates: Putin wins drones from Iran; U.S. weapons hit their target
A swimmer in Iowa was infected with a brain-eating amoeba
These omicron subvariants could be the most infectious human viruses, expert says
How to snag $125 in free cash and other Amazon Prime Day deals