Ivana Trump, former president’s first wife, dies at 73

Ivana Trump, former President Donald Trump’s ex-wife, has died at the age of 73, the family told ABC News.

“Our mother was an incredible woman — a force in business, a world-class athlete, a radiant beauty, and caring mother and friend,” the Trump family said in a statement.

“Ivana Trump was a survivor. She fled from communism and embraced this country. She taught her children about grit and toughness, compassion and determination,” the family’s statement said. “She will be dearly missed by her mother, her three children and ten grandchildren.”

Per ABC News, Manhattan paramedics responded to a call for cardiac arrest in an Upper East Side apartment at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday.

She was the former president’s first wife and they had three children together — Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric Trump. The couple divorced in 1992, but later, their relationship became more amicable.

“He is my best supporter,” Ivana Trump said in 2016 when Trump announced his bid for president. “I think he would be a great president,” she said, per The Hill.

The former “Celebrity Apprentice” host took to Truth Social to comment on her passing.

“I am very saddened to inform all of those that loved her, of which there are many, that Ivana Trump has passed away at her home in New York City,” the former president said in a statement posted on Truth Social on Thursday, per NBC News.

“She was a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life,” he said, adding her “pride and joy were her three children” and “she was so proud of them, as we were all so proud of her.”