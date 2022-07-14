Facebook Twitter
Thursday, July 14, 2022 | 
U.S. & World Politics Obituaries

Ivana Trump, former president’s first wife, dies at 73

Former President Donald Trump took to Truth Social to announce his ex-wife’s passing, calling her ‘a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman’

By  Gitanjali Poonia Gitanjali Pooniagpoonia@deseretnews.com
SHARE Ivana Trump, former president’s first wife, dies at 73
Ivana Trump attends the Angel Ball, hosted by Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation for Cancer Research, at Cipriani Wall Street.

Ivana Trump attends the Angel Ball, hosted by Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation for Cancer Research, at Cipriani Wall Street on Monday, Oct. 23, 2017, in New York. Ivana Trump, the first wife of Donald Trump, has died in New York City, the former president announced on social media Thursday, July 14, 2022.

Evan Agostini, Invision via Associated Press

Ivana Trump, former President Donald Trump’s ex-wife, has died at the age of 73, the family told ABC News.

“Our mother was an incredible woman — a force in business, a world-class athlete, a radiant beauty, and caring mother and friend,” the Trump family said in a statement.

“Ivana Trump was a survivor. She fled from communism and embraced this country. She taught her children about grit and toughness, compassion and determination,” the family’s statement said. “She will be dearly missed by her mother, her three children and ten grandchildren.”

Related

Per ABC News, Manhattan paramedics responded to a call for cardiac arrest in an Upper East Side apartment at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday.

She was the former president’s first wife and they had three children together — Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric Trump. The couple divorced in 1992, but later, their relationship became more amicable.

“He is my best supporter,” Ivana Trump said in 2016 when Trump announced his bid for president. “I think he would be a great president,” she said, per The Hill.

The former “Celebrity Apprentice” host took to Truth Social to comment on her passing.

“I am very saddened to inform all of those that loved her, of which there are many, that Ivana Trump has passed away at her home in New York City,” the former president said in a statement posted on Truth Social on Thursday, per NBC News.

“She was a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life,” he said, adding her “pride and joy were her three children” and “she was so proud of them, as we were all so proud of her.”

Next Up In U.S. and world
A faith divided: Ukrainian churches infiltrated by Moscow
This Utah city is one of the best places in the world, according to Time magazine
Postage prices just went up. Odds are you didn’t notice
iPhone 14: Your guide to supply chain delays, prices, and new features
U.S. housing market is slowing — but there’s a deeper problem. Home supply at historic low
Microsoft to help Netflix launch its ad-supported subscription plan