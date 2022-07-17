Gen Z is using TikTok and Instagram in place of Google

According to internal data, Google found that around 40% of Gen Z is using social media in place of Google. When looking for a place to eat or to find an answer to a question, Gen Z is becoming more likely to search on TikTok or Instagram, according to Insider.

The news: At Fortune’s Brainstorm Tech conference, Google’s Senior Vice President Prabhakar Raghavan highlighted the shift in internet usage among generations.



“In our studies, something like almost 40% of young people, when they’re looking for a place for lunch, they don’t go to Google Maps or Search,” Raghavan said, per TechCrunch. “They go to TikTok or Instagram.”

This data was accumulated through Google’s internal research, including a survey of U.S. internet users ages 18-24.

Why? The survey found that younger people prefer “visually rich” forms of search, according to TechCrunch.



Morning Brew commented on the data, “Turns out when it comes to finding a lunch spot, young people are more interested in seeing @user17893490234’s fancam of its most aesthetic cocktails than a one-star Yelp review about its least accommodating manager.”

Google’s response: After these findings, Raghavan realized that Google needed to lean toward more visually oriented content to keep younger users engaged, TechCrunch reported. The company already has a couple of features that have recently launched or are in development that lean into visual content.

