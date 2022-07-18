Salt Lake City temperatures soar — and Europe faces a ‘heat apocalypse’

On Sunday, the National Weather Service of Salt Lake City reported that the city’s temperature reached a record high of 107 Fahrenheit. KSL reported weather service issued excessive heat warnings for the Wasatch Front and other areas of Utah.

UPDATE:🚨🥵ALL TIME RECORD HIGH TIED! We just tied the all time record high temperature for SLC with 107F. This is only the 4th time we have reached 107F in SLC. #utwx pic.twitter.com/uySX2Cz7sZ — NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) July 17, 2022

According to ABC4 News, the temperature tied the city’s all-time record high. Salt Lake City has only reached 107 on three other occasions: 1960, 2002 and 2021.

Salt Lake City’s heat wave might last until Pioneer Day. According to KSL, Salt Lake City could stay in triple digit temperatures until July 24, which would tie another record.

Utah isn’t the only area dealing with record temperatures. According to The New York Times, Britain is bracing for the hottest temperatures it has ever experienced. The U.K. issued its first “red warning” for July 18 and 19. According to the U.K.’s national weather service, temperatures are forecast to reach 40 degrees Celsius, or 104 F. Previously, the U.K. has only reached 38.7 C, which is just shy of 102 F.

The Associated Press reported that this same heat wave is also impacting France, Spain, Portugal and Croatia. France and Spain are facing wildfires, including one that led to the death of two people, and Portugal recently had to evacuate 600 people due to wildfires.

News outlets like The Guardian are calling this a “heat apocalypse.” Similar to a climate apocalypse, a heat apocalypse refers to the devastation that a society experiences due to the heat.

