Fights break out at Knott’s Berry Farm, causing the park to close early

Knott’s Berry Farm, the oldest theme park in California, closed three hours early on Saturday after multiple fights broke out at the park.

Buena Park police responded to multiple 911 calls reporting “shots fired,” San Francisco news site SFGate reported.

However, according to KTTV, a Fox affiliate in Los Angeles, officers “determined there was no evidence to suggest a shooting happened.”

Witnesses reported seeing chaos and panic spread when people were told to evacuate. They also “security guards attempting to break up large fights among teenage visitors,” according to SFGate.

The fights caused three people to get injured. Two of them were transported to the hospital, and the third declined treatment, per KTTV.

What prompted the fights to break out remains unknown.

“I just seen like people fighting and hitting security,” one teenager told KABC-TV, an ABC affiliate in Los Angeles. “I seen people on the floor bleeding. It was like a riot. It was bad.”

Knott’s Berry Farm released a statement on Twitter that read:

“The safety of Knott’s Berry Farm’s guests and associates is always our top priority. On Saturday evening, the decision was made to close the park 3 hours early due to unruly behavior and altercations involving a number of teenagers. This behavior did not align with our park’s values, and was not the experience we want any guest to have while visiting Knott’s Berry Farm.”

The park opened at its regular time Sunday morning.