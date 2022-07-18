Facebook Twitter
Monday, July 18, 2022 | 
U.S. & World

Fights break out at Knott’s Berry Farm, causing the park to close early

Details about what prompted the fights among teenagers in the park remain unknown

By  Sarah Gamblessgambles@deseretnews.com
SHARE Fights break out at Knott’s Berry Farm, causing the park to close early
Visitors pose for photos during the Knott’s Taste of Boysenberry Festival at Knott’s Berry Farm in Buena Park, Calif.

In this March 30, 2021, file photo, visitors pose for photos during the Knott’s Taste of Boysenberry Festival at Knott’s Berry Farm in Buena Park, Calif. Reports of a fight at the theme park on Saturday, July 15, 2022, caused early closure to the venue.

Jae C. Hong, Associated Press

Knott’s Berry Farm, the oldest theme park in California, closed three hours early on Saturday after multiple fights broke out at the park.

Buena Park police responded to multiple 911 calls reporting “shots fired,” San Francisco news site SFGate reported.

However, according to KTTV, a Fox affiliate in Los Angeles, officers “determined there was no evidence to suggest a shooting happened.”

Witnesses reported seeing chaos and panic spread when people were told to evacuate. They also “security guards attempting to break up large fights among teenage visitors,” according to SFGate.

The fights caused three people to get injured. Two of them were transported to the hospital, and the third declined treatment, per KTTV.

What prompted the fights to break out remains unknown.

“I just seen like people fighting and hitting security,” one teenager told KABC-TV, an ABC affiliate in Los Angeles. “I seen people on the floor bleeding. It was like a riot. It was bad.”

Knott’s Berry Farm released a statement on Twitter that read:

“The safety of Knott’s Berry Farm’s guests and associates is always our top priority. On Saturday evening, the decision was made to close the park 3 hours early due to unruly behavior and altercations involving a number of teenagers. This behavior did not align with our park’s values, and was not the experience we want any guest to have while visiting Knott’s Berry Farm.”

The park opened at its regular time Sunday morning.

Next Up In U.S. and world
Gas prices are going down in a lot of states, but Utah isn’t one of them
The Greenwood Park Mall shooting: victims, ‘good samaritan’ and shooter identities released
Federal judge temporarily blocks Biden administration protections for LGBTQ workers, students
Stay cool: Intense physical exertion, extreme temperatures raise risk of heat stroke
What does scathing Uvalde school shooting investigation say about police, others’ response?
Can you taste toxins? Lawsuit alleges Skittles ‘unfit’ to eat