Facebook Twitter
Monday, July 18, 2022 | 
U.S. & World Travel

A new report says Arizona is the worst state to live in. Why?

A new report by CNBC looked at factors like air quality, health care and crime rates when determining the best and worst places to live

By  Ashley Nash
SHARE A new report says Arizona is the worst state to live in. Why?
The downtown Phoenix skyline is seen on Tuesday, April 7, 2020.

The downtown Phoenix skyline is seen on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. A new report from CNBC said that Arizona is the worst place to live in the United States in 2022.

Ross D. Franklin, Associated Press

As an offshoot of CNBC’s America’s Top States for Business 2022 study, the news outlet also compiled a list of the worst states to live in. At the bottom of the list was Arizona, with the report calling the state the worst place to reside in the United States in 2022.

Related

Methodology: CNBC’s report looked at factors such as health care, crime rates, environmental quality and child care.

  • It also took into consideration inclusiveness and protection against discrimination.

Why Arizona? The American Lung Association says that Arizona has some of the worst air quality in the U.S., with some areas experiencing 39 high ozone days per year, per CNBC.

  • Phoenix, Arizona, ranked seventh for year-round particle pollution and 10th for short term particle pollution in 2020, according to IQAir.
  • CNBC reports that Arizona also has a poor health care system compared to the rest of the country, with a shortage of staff and hospital beds. The state also spends $79 per person on public health, which is one of the lowest rates in the country.
Related

  • Arizona has a Life, Health & Inclusion Score of 67 out of 325 points, which translates as a grade F, according to CNBC.
  • The state is also placed at the bottom due to its air quality, health resources, inclusiveness and crime.

Yes, but: Although CNBC ranks the state last, the U.S. Census Bureau reports that Arizona is one of the fastest-growing states in the country, placing third in numeric growth in 2020.

  • Arizona is also known for some of the country’s most remarkable outdoor attractions, such as the Grand Canyon, Monument Valley and the Hoover Dam, according to Visit Arizona.
Next Up In U.S. and world
The entire police department of a small Colorado town has resigned
Fights break out at Knott’s Berry Farm, causing the park to close early
Gas prices are going down in a lot of states, but Utah isn’t one of them
The Greenwood Park Mall shooting: victims, ‘good samaritan’ and shooter identities released
Federal judge temporarily blocks Biden administration protections for LGBTQ workers, students
Stay cool: Intense physical exertion, extreme temperatures raise risk of heat stroke