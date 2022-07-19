Facebook Twitter
Explosion reported at Hoover Dam

The city of Boulder released updates about the explosion at the Hoover Dam

By  Gitanjali Poonia Gitanjali Pooniagpoonia@deseretnews.com
Lightning strikes over Lake Mead near Hoover Dam.

Lightning strikes over Lake Mead near Hoover Dam that impounds Colorado River water at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area in Arizona on July 28, 2014. An explosion and a fire were reported at Hoover Dam in Nevada. Authorities responded to the situation, the city of Boulder tweeted Tuesday morning.

John Locher, Associated Press

An explosion and a fire were reported at Hoover Dam in Nevada. Authorities responded to the situation, the city of Boulder tweeted Tuesday morning.

“Boulder City Fire Department is en route to an emergency call at Hoover Dam,” the tweet stated. “No further information is available at this time.”

Further details were unavailable until a video of the explosion surfaced on Twitter 40 minutes later, posted by Kristy Hairston.

“Touring the #hooverdam and heard an explosion #fire,” Hairston wrote.

The video showed a fire and a large cloud of black smoke coming out of the hydroelectric power plant, per Fox News.

“My goodness, something’s just blown up,” a woman is heard saying in the background.

At 12:04 p.m., the city of Boulder issued another update via Twitter.

“The fire was extinguished before Boulder City Fire Department arrived on scene,” the post stated, adding, that the “Bureau of Reclamation/Hoover Dam will be handling any additional questions.”

The Bureau of Reclamation, the federal agency that runs Hoover Dam, has not yet released more information, per The Associated Press.

Sitting on the border between Nevada and Arizona, Hoover Dam is over 700 feet tall and its base is as thick as two football fields. It provides water and hydroelectric power to millions of households in Nevada, Arizona and California, while controlling the Colorado River’s seasonal flooding, per The Los Angeles Times.

Lake Mead is the nation’s largest reservoir and is created by Hoover Dam.

This story is developing.

