Biden tests positive for COVID-19

President Joe Biden has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a White House statement released Thursday morning.

Details: Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre stated that the 79-year-old president is fully vaccinated and twice boosted, and is only experiencing “very mild” symptoms.



He is taking Paxlovid, an antiviral used to treat COVID-19, and will isolate until he tests negative, according to White House protocol.

Dr. Kevin C. O’Connor, the president’s physician, said in a letter that his symptoms began Wednesday evening. Those include: runny nose, fatigue and a slight dry cough.

“The president is fully vaccinated and twice-boosted, so I anticipate that he will respond favorably, as most maximally protected patients do. Early use of Paxlovid in this case provides additional protection against severe disease,” O’Connor wrote.

The show must go on: Jean-Pierre says the president will “continue to carry out all of his duties fully” while he is in isolation.

