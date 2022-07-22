Facebook Twitter
Armed man attacks N.Y. gubernatorial candidate on stage

The assailant was reportedly a military veteran

By  Jonny Williams
David Jakubonis is subdued as he brandishes a sharp object during an attack on U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin,

In this image taken from video provided by WHEC-TV, David Jakubonis, left, is subdued as he brandishes a sharp object during an attack on U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin, right, as the Republican candidate for New York governor delivered a speech in Perinton, N.Y., Thursday, July 21, 2022.

WHEC-TV via Associated Press

An armed man interrupted Rep. Lee Zeldin as he campaigned for state governor at an event Thursday evening in Perinton, New York.

According to media reports, the assailant, who appeared to be armed with sharp brass knuckles, interrupted Zeldin as he spoke at the event. A chaotic scene unfolded as both the assailant and Zeldin fell while bystanders intervened.

What we know: Local news station WROC reported the assailant was identified as David Jakubonis, 43, a resident of Fairport, New York. It is unknown whether the man was intoxicated at the time, as officials said he was not tested, and a motive for the attack remains unclear. Jakubonis is in custody and has been charged with attempted assault in the second degree.

  • Video of the attack shows Jakubonis repeating, “You’re done, you’re done, you’re done,” as he approached Zeldin on stage.
  • He was wearing an “Iraqi Freedom Veteran” hat and is believed to be a veteran, though it has not yet been verified by police, per WROC.
  • Joe Chenelly, national director of advocacy group American Veterans, was at the scene and with the help of others subdued Jakubonis.
  • Zeldin returned to the stage after Jakubonis was arrested.

Key quote: “When he said he served in Iraq, I got down, hands on my knees and said, ‘You know, we’re going to get through whatever you’ve done here tonight,’” Chenelly said.

