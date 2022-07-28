Trump-backed Arizona governor candidate claims election fraud ahead of primary

Arizona GOP gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake is claiming election fraud less than a week before the Arizona GOP primary election.

When speaking to the North Valley Constitutional Republicans earlier this week, Lake told supporters “we’re already detecting some fraud” but didn’t provide any evidence to back up her claims.

Lake has previously hinted she believes the primary election will be affected by fraud. During the June 29 debate, Lake stated “We don’t have fair elections” and “They’re going to have to cheat even harder in order to win this.”

Karrin Taylor Robson, Lake’s GOP primary opponent, took to Twitter to respond to Lake’s election fraud claims saying the comments were “meritless” and “reckless.”

The more Kari Lake panics she is going to lose this #AZgov election, the more she attempts to sow doubt about its results.



Her allegations are meritless, reckless and disqualifying in someone who seeks the will of the governed in leading our state. https://t.co/E0WmUxr5iw — Karrin Taylor Robson for Arizona (@Karrin4Arizona) July 27, 2022

Former President Donald Trump has endorsed Lake for governor while former Vice President Mike Pence has endorsed Robson.

Lake has previously upheld theories that the 2020 presidential election was stolen while Robson has referred to the 2020 election as only “unfair” which received criticism from Lake.

Robson’s response to Lake’s election fraud claims marks the first time she has addressed election fraud misinformation since the 2020 election.

Robson’s campaign spokesperson Matt Benson told Axios Phoenix there were “a litany of issues in 2020 that gave rise to questions about the election” but that is not the case for this year’s election.

The Arizona primary election is on August 2.

