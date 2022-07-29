Facebook Twitter
Friday, July 29, 2022 | 
U.S. & World Environment

Kentucky flooding kills at least 16. The governor fears casualties could double

Rescue crews are still searching for missing people after torrential rains cause mudslides, floods in Appalachia region

By  Bridger Beal-Cvetko Bridger Beal-Cvetkobbealcvetko@deseretnews.com
SHARE Kentucky flooding kills at least 16. The governor fears casualties could double
Bonnie Combs hugs her 10-year-old granddaughter, Adelynn Bowling, and watches as her property becomes covered by the North Fork of the Kentucky River in Jackson, Ky.

Bonnie Combs, right, hugs her 10-year-old granddaughter, Adelynn Bowling, and watches as her property becomes covered by the North Fork of the Kentucky River in Jackson, Ky., Thursday, July 28, 2022. Flash flooding and mudslides were reported across the mountainous region of eastern Kentucky, where thunderstorms have dumped several inches of rain over the past few days.

Timothy D. Easley, Associated Press

Flash floods have killed at least 16 people in eastern Kentucky, and the death toll could more than double as crews continue to search for missing persons.

What happened: Torrential rains this week have caused flooding and mudslides through parts of eastern Kentucky, Virginia and West Virginia. Kentucky Gov. Andy Bashear told reporters Friday morning the death toll had risen to 16, including two children.

Over 23,000 Kentuckians have lost power, Bashear said, and crews are working “around the clock” to help those affected. On Thursday, rescue teams conducted around 50 air rescues and hundreds of boat rescues.

Related

What’s next? President Joe Biden on Friday issued an emergency declaration for Kentucky, providing federal funding to 13 counties for “emergency protective measures.”

Kentucky is expected to get an additional one to three inches of rain throughout the day on Friday, with a slight to moderate risk of flash flooding in its eastern region, according to the Weather Prediction Center.

Key quote: “We know some of the loss will include children,” Bashear said in a video statement early Friday. “We may have even lost entire families.”

AP22209578745177.jpg

Buildings and roads are flooded near Lost Creek, Ky., Thursday, July 28, 2022. Heavy rains have caused flash flooding and mudslides as storms pound parts of central Appalachia. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says it’s some of the worst flooding in state history.

Ryan C. Hermens, Lexington Herald-Leader via AP
1 of 5
AP22209683765901.jpg

Members of the Lexington, Winchester, and Clark County Fire Departments and emergency medical services, coordinate efforts to get evacuees across the flooded Troublesome Creek in Jackson, Ky., Thursday, July 28, 2022. Flash flooding and mudslides were reported across the mountainous region of eastern Kentucky, where thunderstorms have dumped several inches of rain over the past few days.

Timothy D. Easley, Associated Press
2 of 5
AP22209567101921.jpg

Homes are flooded by Lost Creek, Ky., on Thursday, July 28, 2022. Heavy rains have caused flash flooding and mudslides as storms pound parts of central Appalachia. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says it’s some of the worst flooding in state history.

Ryan C. Hermens, Lexington Herald-Leader via AP
3 of 5
AP22209676520842.jpg

Members of the Winchester, Ky., Fire Department walk inflatable boats across flood waters over Ky. State Road 15 in Jackson, Ky., to pick up people stranded by the floodwaters Thursday, July 28, 2022. Flash flooding and mudslides were reported across the mountainous region of eastern Kentucky, where thunderstorms have dumped several inches of rain over the past few days.

Timothy D. Easley, Associated Press
4 of 5
AP22209567790925.jpg

Homes are flooded by Lost Creek, Ky., on Thursday, July 28, 2022. Heavy rains have caused flash flooding and mudslides as storms pound parts of central Appalachia. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says it’s some of the worst flooding in state history.

Ryan C. Hermens, Lexington Herald-Leader via AP
5 of 5
AP22209578745177.jpg
AP22209683765901.jpg
AP22209567101921.jpg
AP22209676520842.jpg
AP22209567790925.jpg

Next Up In U.S. and world
Dozens of Ukrainian POWs killed in prison shelling
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg: Tens of millions headed to Utah for transportation ‘resilience’
How immigration reform could lower your grocery bill
Can you get omicron twice? Experts say yes
Why Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is coming to Salt Lake City
Mitt Romney proposal to save the ailing Great Salt Lake moves forward