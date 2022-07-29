Kentucky flooding kills at least 16. The governor fears casualties could double

Flash floods have killed at least 16 people in eastern Kentucky, and the death toll could more than double as crews continue to search for missing persons.

What happened: Torrential rains this week have caused flooding and mudslides through parts of eastern Kentucky, Virginia and West Virginia. Kentucky Gov. Andy Bashear told reporters Friday morning the death toll had risen to 16, including two children.

Over 23,000 Kentuckians have lost power, Bashear said, and crews are working “around the clock” to help those affected. On Thursday, rescue teams conducted around 50 air rescues and hundreds of boat rescues.

What’s next? President Joe Biden on Friday issued an emergency declaration for Kentucky, providing federal funding to 13 counties for “emergency protective measures.”

Kentucky is expected to get an additional one to three inches of rain throughout the day on Friday, with a slight to moderate risk of flash flooding in its eastern region, according to the Weather Prediction Center.

Key quote: “We know some of the loss will include children,” Bashear said in a video statement early Friday. “We may have even lost entire families.”