Facebook Twitter
Monday, July 4, 2022 | 
U.S. & World

Chicago shooting at July 4 parade leaves at least 6 people dead, 24 wounded

Police are still searching for the gunman and are urging people to shelter in place

By  Sarah Gambles  sgambles@deseretnews.com
   
SHARE Chicago shooting at July 4 parade leaves at least 6 people dead, 24 wounded
AP22185612844039.jpg

Terrified parade-goers fled Highland Park’s Fourth of July parade after shots were fired, leaving behind their belongings as they sought safety, Monday, July 4, 2022, in Highland Park, Ill.

Lynn Sweet/Chicago Sun-Times via AP

A shooting at a July Fourth parade in a Chicago suburb left at least six people dead, and 24 people wounded, per AP News.

The shooting took place shortly after 10 a.m. when the parade started. Highland Park Police are still looking for a suspect and “called it an active incident,” The Associated Press reported.

City officials said that “evidence of a firearm has been recovered,” according to ABC News.

Related

Rep. Brad Schneider, D-Ill., was in attendance at the parade when the shooting took place.

He tweeted that his team was safe and that he commits “to do everything I can to make our children, our towns, our nation safe. Enough is enough!”

Alexander Sandoval told the Chicago Sun-Times said he and his partner got separated when the shooting started. He took their son one way, and she took their daughter another.

“I grabbed my son and tried to break into one of the local buildings, but I couldn’t,” Sandoval told the Chicago Sun-Times. “The shooting stopped. I guess he was reloading. So I kept running and ran into an alley and put my son in a garbage dumpster so he could be safe.”

They stayed safe and found his partner and stepdaughter safe in a Mcdonald’s nearby.

Former Chicago Sun-Times reporter Adrienne Drelle said, “There’s panic in the whole town. Everyone is just stunned beyond belief.”

This is a developing story, and it may be updated later.

Related

Next Up In U.S. and world
Video footage released in Ohio police killing of unarmed Black man
This city is No. 1 in the country for small business success, new report says
Several dead after a shooting in a Denmark mall
An economic recession may be looming. Here’s how to get ready
Why 2 people glued their hands to a Van Gogh painting
Thirty states now have a minimum wage north of $7.25. Utah isn’t one of them.