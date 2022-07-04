A shooting at a July Fourth parade in a Chicago suburb left at least six people dead, and 24 people wounded, per AP News.

The shooting took place shortly after 10 a.m. when the parade started. Highland Park Police are still looking for a suspect and “called it an active incident,” The Associated Press reported.

City officials said that “evidence of a firearm has been recovered,” according to ABC News.

Rep. Brad Schneider, D-Ill., was in attendance at the parade when the shooting took place.

He tweeted that his team was safe and that he commits “to do everything I can to make our children, our towns, our nation safe. Enough is enough!”

Hearing of loss of life and others injured. My condolences to the family and loved ones; my prayers for the injured and for my community; and my commitment to do everything I can to make our children, our towns, our nation safer. Enough is enough! — Rep. Brad Schneider (@RepSchneider) July 4, 2022

Alexander Sandoval told the Chicago Sun-Times said he and his partner got separated when the shooting started. He took their son one way, and she took their daughter another.

“I grabbed my son and tried to break into one of the local buildings, but I couldn’t,” Sandoval told the Chicago Sun-Times. “The shooting stopped. I guess he was reloading. So I kept running and ran into an alley and put my son in a garbage dumpster so he could be safe.”

They stayed safe and found his partner and stepdaughter safe in a Mcdonald’s nearby.

Former Chicago Sun-Times reporter Adrienne Drelle said, “There’s panic in the whole town. Everyone is just stunned beyond belief.”

This is a developing story, and it may be updated later.