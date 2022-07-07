Here’s what Biden’s White House staffers make each year

If you had to guess, how much do you think President Joe Biden’s White House press secretary makes per year?

Current White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre makes a $180,000 annual salary. On Wednesday, the Biden White House revealed the salaries of all its employees in an annual report, Fox Business reported.

The administration had 474 employees in 2022, with salaries ranging from $0 per year to a maximum of $180,000 per year, according to The Epoch Times.

Open The Books, a non-profit government watchdog, reported that 2022 “was the most expensive White House staff ever,” per The Epoch Times.

Who makes what salary in the Biden White House?

According to Outkick, there are 24 White House staffers who make the maximum $180,000 salary, which include:



Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

Chief of Staff Ron Klain.

National Economic Council Director Brian Deese.

Domestic Policy Advisor Susan Rice.

Staff Secretary Neera Tanden.

National Climate Advisor Regina McCarthy.

Twelve staffers make at least $48,000, including presidential writers, research associates and trip coordinators.

The administration lists 16 employees who are unpaid, including Ramzi Kassem, the senior adviser for immigration, and Justin Levitt, Biden’s policy adviser for economic policy, per Fox News Business.

Since 1995, the White House is required to provide a detailed report to Congress with staff salaries, The Epoch Times reported.