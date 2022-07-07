Facebook Twitter
Thursday, July 7, 2022 | 
U.S. & World Environment Travel

Everything you need to know about the world’s first floating city

By  Hannah Murdock Hannah Murdock
   
SHARE Everything you need to know about the world’s first floating city
Foreign tourists sunbathe in the beach at a resort in the Kurumba island in the Maldives.

Foreign tourists sunbathe in the beach at a resort in the Kurumba island in the Maldives, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2012. The Maldives is building what will become the world’s first floating city.

Gemunu Amarasinghe, Associated Press

The Maldives is building what will become the world’s first floating city.

The massive “island city” — which will have restaurants, shops and schools, and will be able to house 20,000 people — is now under construction, CNN reported.

Where is the world’s first floating city?

Maldives Floating City, a joint project between the Maldives government and developer Dutch Docklands, will be located in a lagoon, 15 minutes by boat from the Maldivian capital, Malé, according to Condé Nast Traveller.

The city will be “tethered to the lagoon floor and linked together to create a safe and comfortable environment,” according to a press release from Maldives Floating City. 

Because the city will float atop the water, it can rise as sea levels rise due to climate change. 

What will the floating city look like?

The city is designed to look like brain coral.

“The city has a nature-based structure of roads and water canals resembling the beautiful and efficient way in which real brain coral is organised,” according to the Maldives Floating City website.

Cars are not allowed in the city, however, so visitors and residents will travel the roads and canals via boat, bike or walking.

Watch the video below to see plans for the design of the city:

When will the floating city be complete?

Residents will start to move into the first housing units in early 2024. The project is due to be complete by 2027, according to CNN.

Next Up In U.S. and world
Here’s what Biden’s White House staffers make each year
Why this Christian is running for president in Muslim-dominated Mali
On the road to Ukraine: Inside the work of Latter-day Saints delivering aid to Kyiv
What a grocery store commercial and President Joe Biden’s approval ratings have in common
How to improve school safety? New poll reveals what Utahns think
Why some supermarkets are putting security tags on blocks of cheese