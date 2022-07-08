Derek Chauvin has been sentenced to 21 years in prison

On Thursday, Derek Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer, was sentenced to 21 years in prison for violating George Floyd’s civil rights, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

The news: A federal judge ruled that Chauvin should spend 21 years in federal prison for violating Floyd’s civil rights in 2020.



The judge gave Chauvin credit for the seven months he had already served, which brings his sentence to 245 months, according to KARE 11 in Minneapolis.

“I really don’t know why you did what you did,” Judge Paul Magnuson told Chauvin. “But to put your knee on another person’s neck until they expire is simply wrong and for that conduct you must be substantially punished.”

A look back: Chauvin pleaded guilty to the charge in December, admitting that he violated Floyd’s rights. The judge accepted this plea deal in May, relieving him of a life sentence, according to the Deseret News.



This sentence only applies on the federal level. Chauvin will also be concurrently serving a 22.5-year sentence in Minnesota for Floyd’s murder, per the Deseret News.

Details: In addition, the former officer also pleaded guilty to violating the civil rights of a 14-year-old in 2017, according to CNN.



Chauvin addressed Floyd’s children during the hearing, saying, “I wish them all the best in their life and that they’ll have excellent guidance in the rest of their life.”

What they’re saying: “In no uncertain terms, George Floyd should be alive today,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke for the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division, in a press release from the Justice Department.

