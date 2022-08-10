Trump to testify in New York in a fraud probe into his business dealings

Former President Donald Trump will be questioned today by New York’s attorney general as part of a yearslong investigation into alleged fraud committed in his business dealings. Wednesday’s deposition is a step in a civil inquiry against Trump and is unrelated to the recent FBI raid on his Mar-a-Lago property.

Under oath: Over the past three years Letitia James, attorney general of New York, has scrutinized the Trump Organization to determine whether Trump manipulated the valuation of his business assets to gain financial benefits, such as loans, insurance coverage and tax deductions.

In a supplemental petition filed in New York’s supreme court in January, James included preliminary findings. One of these concluded that the valuation process for Trump’s assets was done “in ways which are often inaccurate or misleading.”



The case dates back to a congressional hearing in 2019 where Michael Cohen, Trump’s former lawyer, said, “Mr. Trump inflated his total assets when it served his purposes, such as trying to be listed amongst the wealthiest people in Forbes and deflated his assets to reduce his real estate taxes.”

Over the years Trump has unsuccessfully filed suits to obstruct the investigation and paid a fine for not complying with a subpoena.

Trump will be under oath and can decide whether to answer James’ questions.

Which hunt? Trump has framed the investigation as politically-motivated. “Seeing racist N.Y.S. Attorney General tomorrow, for a continuation of the greatest Witch Hunt in U.S. history! My great company, and myself, are being attacked from all sides. Banana Republic!”, he posted last night on Truth Social, his social media platform.