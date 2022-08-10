Yes, there’s really a World Dog Surfing Championship. Here’s the latest winner

Dog lovers and surfing enthusiasts both gathered at Pacifica’s Linda Mar Beach Saturday morning in large crowds for the World Dog Surfing Championship.

The event invites surfers and their loyal pets for a beach day full of activities, with proceeds going to dog-related nonprofits. The day was filled with “surf and doggy costume competitions, dog adoptions, a pet wellness fair and a ‘yappy hour’ to end the festivities,” according to HuffPost.

“Humans aren’t the only ‘surf dogs’ — surfers’ four-legged friends love water too, and many even like catching waves,” the event’s website said. “These amphibious canines are special creatures: Top surfers believe that dogs who learn to surf develop a unique attitude, knowing they have something that sets them apart from other dogs.”

The prizes are awarded in many categories like surfing, tandem dog surfing, ball fetching and dog beach fashion, while considering three dog sizes — small, medium and large.

Skyler, an Australian cattle dog, placed first as the Top Dog Final Overall Champ, according to KRON 4.

While it’s unknown when dog surfing started, the activity graced the theatrical screen in 1932 through the silent film “On the Waves at Waikiki,” about a man and his dog Night Hawk riding waves in Hawaii. But the World Dog Surfing Championships started more recently, in 2016 in California, according to BuzzFeed News.

Here are videos and photos from the event, with more available on the event’s Instagram page.