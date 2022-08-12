Facebook Twitter
Friday, August 12, 2022 | 
U.S. & World World & Nation Family

Johnson & Johnson will stop selling talc-based baby powder globally

The iconic baby powder brand will stop making talc-based baby powder after facing lawsuits since 2014

By  Hanna Seariac Hanna Seariac
SHARE Johnson & Johnson will stop selling talc-based baby powder globally
A bottle of Johnson’s baby powder is displayed.

A bottle of Johnson’s Baby Powder is displayed on April 15, 2011. Johnson &amp; Johnson is ending production of its iconic talc-based Johnson’s Baby Powder, which has been embroiled in thousands of lawsuits claiming it caused cancer.

Jeff Chiu, Associated Press

In 2020, responding to tens of thousands of lawsuits, Johnson & Johnson stopped selling talc-based baby powder in the United States and Canada. The Guardian reported the company was sued on the allegation that the talc-based baby powder caused cancer, but the company responded by saying that it was confident in the safety of its products.

But it wasn’t the first time Johnson & Johnson experienced product safety concerns. Now, the company has announced that it will stop selling talc-based baby powder worldwide by 2023 and replace it with their cornstarch based powder.

Why was Johnson & Johnson sued for its baby powder?

The company recalled 33,000 bottles of baby powder in 2019 because traces of asbestos were detected. Amid the lawsuits that it was dealing with during that time, The Guardian said that the company knew about the contamination of its products.

These lawsuits have cost the company billions of dollars. According to Fierce Pharma, Johnson & Johnson has spent nearly $4.5 billion on resolving the more than 40,000 total lawsuits that the company has experienced. Shareholders had proposed in April to shut down the production of talc-based products, but their proposal failed.

Related

The company has experienced lawsuits since 2014 and has now decided to switch over to cornstarch instead of talc in its baby powder by 2023 worldwide. The Washington Post wrote that Johnson & Johnson “remains ‘firmly behind’ the view that its talc-based goods are safe, do not cause cancer and do not contain asbestos.”

Has the company had to pay plaintiffs?

The company has had to pay billions of dollars to plaintiffs who argued that their cancer was linked to the talc-based powder. According to CNN, “Some scientific studies have shown that women have an increased risk of ovarian cancer with talc use in the genital area, but others do not.”

In 2018, a group of 22 women were awarded more than $4 billion for their claims that the talc-based powder contributed to their ovarian cancer.

The New York Times spoke with Leigh O’Dell, a lawyer of a current plaintiff against Johnson & Johnson, who said, “After decades of selling talc-based products the company knew could cause deadly cancers to unsuspecting women and men, J.&J. has finally done the right thing.”

Next Up In U.S. and world
31 injured after rollercoaster crashes at Legoland in Germany
AG Merrick Garland says he approved search at Mar-a-Lago, DOJ filed motion to unseal warrant
Opinion: Will the 2024 presidential election favor two dinosaurs?
Domino’s tried selling pizzas to Italians. They didn’t like it
Trump pled the 5th nearly 450 times — will it help or hurt him?
AG seeks Utah Supreme Court’s OK to appeal injunction of abortion trigger law