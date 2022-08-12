Facebook Twitter
Friday, August 12, 2022 | 
U.S. & World World & Nation

31 injured after rollercoaster crashes at Legoland in Germany

Why were 31 people injured at Legoland? Here’s what we know

By  Hanna Seariac Hanna Seariac
SHARE 31 injured after rollercoaster crashes at Legoland in Germany
A roller coaster can be seen next to the logo at the entrance to the Legoland amusement park in Guenzburg, southern Germany.

A roller coaster can be seen next to the logo at the entrance to the Legoland amusement park in Guenzburg, southern Germany, Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022. At least 34 people were injured in the accident on a roller coaster at Legoland in Guenzburg, two of them seriously.

Stefan Puchner, dpa via Associated Press

On Thursday, at least 31 people were injured due to a roller coaster accident at a Legoland park in Germany.

ABC News reported that 10 children, one teenager and 20 adults were injured in the accident. Three helicopters were deployed to the scene to assist in helping the injured people get off the trains. Sixteen of the injured people were sent to the hospital following the accident.

The cause of the accident is unknown. Police started investigating the scene Friday and details are expected to be forthcoming.

The Sacramento Bee provided a description of what happened. On the Fire Dragon ride at Legoland Deutschland, one train slammed into another train on the roller coaster tracks. This collision resulted in the injuries. The Associated Press reported that one of the trains heavily braked, which resulted in the collision.

The Fire Dragon ride is temporarily closed.

This is the second major roller coaster accident in Germany this month. Last week, a 57-year-old woman fell to her death after slipping out of her seat in a roller coaster at a German amusement park, Klotti Wildlife and Leisure park. The park was closed for three days as officials investigated the incident.

Next Up In U.S. and world
Johnson & Johnson will stop selling talc-based baby powder globally
AG Merrick Garland says he approved search at Mar-a-Lago, DOJ filed motion to unseal warrant
Opinion: Will the 2024 presidential election favor two dinosaurs?
Domino’s tried selling pizzas to Italians. They didn’t like it
Trump pled the 5th nearly 450 times — will it help or hurt him?
AG seeks Utah Supreme Court’s OK to appeal injunction of abortion trigger law