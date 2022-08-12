31 injured after rollercoaster crashes at Legoland in Germany

On Thursday, at least 31 people were injured due to a roller coaster accident at a Legoland park in Germany.

ABC News reported that 10 children, one teenager and 20 adults were injured in the accident. Three helicopters were deployed to the scene to assist in helping the injured people get off the trains. Sixteen of the injured people were sent to the hospital following the accident.

The cause of the accident is unknown. Police started investigating the scene Friday and details are expected to be forthcoming.

The Sacramento Bee provided a description of what happened. On the Fire Dragon ride at Legoland Deutschland, one train slammed into another train on the roller coaster tracks. This collision resulted in the injuries. The Associated Press reported that one of the trains heavily braked, which resulted in the collision.

The Fire Dragon ride is temporarily closed.

This is the second major roller coaster accident in Germany this month. Last week, a 57-year-old woman fell to her death after slipping out of her seat in a roller coaster at a German amusement park, Klotti Wildlife and Leisure park. The park was closed for three days as officials investigated the incident.