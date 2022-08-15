A conservative dating app backed by Trump supporters will launch next month

Conservatives looking for love can connect with like-minded singles in a new dating app, The Right Stuff.

John McEntee, political aide to former President Donald Trump, has co-created the dating app for right-wing conservatives. According to Axios, PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel has invested $1.5 billion into the app.

In a promotional video, Ryann McEnany, sister of former White House secretary Kayleigh McEnany, explains, “The Right Stuff is all about getting in the right dating pool with people who share the same values and beliefs as you.”

What is The Right Stuff?

The Right Stuff reportedly functions like typical dating apps. But it sets itself apart from other popular dating apps, such as Tinder or Bumble, by appealing to conservative singles and values. The dating app is also invite only.

As McEnany explains in the promo video, “We’re sorry ... you’ve had to endure years of bad dates and wasted time with people who don’t see the world our way: the right way.”

The app does not allow users to select pronouns — only male or female pronouns are allowed. “Those are the only two options, ladies and gentleman,” McEnany explains in the promotional video.

The Right Stuff reception

While The Right Stuff might be welcomed by conservative singles, it’s been mocked on social media. “I know they called it ‘The Right Stuff’, but I’m pretty sure that was a typo and they meant ‘The White Stuff’,” one person tweeted.

why did they call it The Right Stuff when OK Stupid was right there the whole time — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) August 11, 2022

“The only unique aspect of this dating app is the level of cringe achieved out of the gate. Really great stuff,” another person tweeted.

The Right Stuff has received some positive reception, too. “Big news! Kayleigh McEnany’s sister Ryann is out with a new dating app for young conservatives called, ‘The Right Stuff’,” one person tweeted.

The Right Stuff is set to launch in September.