Facebook Twitter
Monday, August 15, 2022 | 
U.S. & World

Scotland becomes the world’s first country to provide free menstrual products

By  Hannah Murdock Hannah Murdock
SHARE Scotland becomes the world’s first country to provide free menstrual products
In this June 22, 2016, file photo, Tammy Compton restocks tampons at Compton’s Market, in Sacramento, Calif. Scotland has become the first country in the world to provide free period products.

In this June 22, 2016, file photo, Tammy Compton restocks tampons at Compton’s Market, in Sacramento, Calif. Scotland has become the first country in the world to provide free period products.

Rich Pedroncelli, Associated Press

Scotland will make period products free in public facilities, becoming the first country in the world to do so, BBC News reported.

The Period Products Act, which passed unanimously in 2020, went into law on Monday. The law requires that public buildings, including schools and universities, provide period products such as tampons and pads for free, according to CNN.

“Local authorities and partner organisations have worked hard to make the legal right to access free period products a reality,” Scottish lawmaker Monica Lennon said, per BBC. “As the cost-of-living crisis takes hold, the Period Products Act is a beacon of hope.”

The law states that local authorities and education providers are to ensure period products are “obtainable free of charge” for those who need them.

Related

The law is also written in gender-neutral language, PinkNews reports, and, according to an explanatory note attached to the Act, it “applies to transgender and non-binary people who menstruate, and not just to women and girls.”

The Period Products Act is one part of a series of programs in Scotland aiming to to end period poverty, per CNN.

Next Up In U.S. and world
Biden administration begins midterm election campaign
Everything that you need to know about Salman Rushdie
What do Saudi Arabia and Utah have in common? Ambassador returns to build ties
Back to school? 10 lunch box ideas for your kids
Could this proposal reduce the housing shortage in the West?
A conservative dating app backed by Trump supporters will launch next month