Wednesday, August 17, 2022 | 
U.S. & World Health

Nearly 6,000 cases of Capri Sun have been recalled over cleaning solution contamination

Why did Capri Sun recall so many juice pouches?

By  Lindsey Harper
Kraft Heinz, the makers of Capri Sun, have voluntarily recalled 5,760 cases of Wild Cherry Capri Sun after a cleaning solution used on its equipment was “inadvertently introduced” into a production line.

Why it matters: Cleaning supplies can be highly toxic and even deadly if ingested, especially in children. According to Village Emergency Centers, consuming cleaner may result in:

  • Abdominal pain.
  • Burns in the mouth and throat.
  • Vomiting.
  • Bloody stool and/or vomit.
  • Nausea.
  • Seizures.
What they’re saying: In a statement by Kraft Heinz, the company said that the recall applies to all Wild Cherry Capri Sun products made and sold in the U.S. with a “best when used by” date of June 25, 2023.

  • According to Kraft Heinz, “The issue was discovered after we received several consumer complaints about the taste of the affected product.”
  • “The Company is actively working with retail partners and distributors to remove potentially impacted product from circulation,” the statement read.
  • The company advised those who bought the recall items to not consume them and to return them to the store where they were purchased.

Details: If you’d like to check if your packs of Capri Sun are a part of the recall or are looking to receive reimbursement, you can call Kraft Heinz at 1-800-280-8252 Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. EST.

