Facebook Twitter
Thursday, August 18, 2022 | 
U.S. & World Politics Police/Courts

Federal judge gives DOJ a week to redact the Mar-a-Lago affidavit before deciding what information can be unsealed

Affidavit likely contains evidence presented to execute the search warrant, but DOJ will have time to redact sensitive information

By  Bridger Beal-Cvetko Bridger Beal-Cvetkobbealcvetko@deseretnews.com
SHARE Federal judge gives DOJ a week to redact the Mar-a-Lago affidavit before deciding what information can be unsealed
An aerial view of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate is seen on Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla.

An aerial view of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate is seen, Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla.

Steve Helber, Associated Press

After listening to arguments, a federal magistrate has given the Justice Department seven days to redact sensitive information from the affidavit used to justify the search of Mar-a-Lago before making a final decision on what information can be made public.

What happened: Federal Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart on Thursday convened a hearing after media outlets asked for the release of documents related to the FBI’s search at former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate last week, The Washington Post reported.

The news comes a week after the DOJ unsealed the search warrant and the property receipt, which revealed the FBI was looking for evidence of potential violations of the Espionage Act, among other federal statutes.

What’s in the affidavit? It likely contains sworn statements and evidence collected by the FBI, including information provided by confidential informants, presented to authorize the search warrant.

The DOJ opposes the release of the affidavit because the investigation is “open and in its early stages.” There are also concerns that publishing the names of informants or agents working on the investigation could lead to threats of violence from Trump supporters who believe the investigation to be politically motivated.

Reinhart on Thursday unsealed a related court filing, which shows the FBI was investigating possible offenses of “willful retention of national defense information,” “concealment or removal of government records” and “obstruction of federal investigation.”

Next Up In U.S. and world
What Mitt Romney says about Liz Cheney possibly running for president
Why Utah Gov. Cox says Time calling him ‘the red-state governor who’s not afraid to be woke’ isn’t helping anyone
iPhone 14’s launch might be around the corner. Here’s what to expect
Why Russian mothers with 10 children are being awarded as ‘heroines’ amid global fertility struggle
White House announces new plan to curb the spread of the monkeypox virus
Kabul Mosque bombing: Another explosion marks the deadliest month this year