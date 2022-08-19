CNN cancels ‘Reliable Sources,’ Brian Stelter to leave the network

Brian Stelter’s show “Reliable Sources” is coming to an end.

According to NBC News, Stelter will leave CNN this weekend after he joined the network in 2013. Amy Entelis, CNN’s worldwide executive vice president of talent, said, “We are proud of what Brian and his team accomplished over the years, and we’re confident their impact and influence will long outlive the show.”

Why was Brian Stelter dropped?

The reason for his departure is still unclear.

Fox News said that, according to an insider, Stelter’s departure from the network had to do with CNN’s new CEO, Chris Licht. This insider said that Licht considered Stelter’s show “bad television,” and that Licht has reportedly been trying to deal with what he considered to be partisan bias at the network.

Earlier this summer, Axios reported that Licht was attempting to make the network less partisan and that Stelter and Jim Acosta were the face of the network’s liberal shift, according to conservative critics.

Vanity Fair reported that the departure of former CNN president Jeff Zucker left Stelter “without a key ally.” A knowledgable source informed Vanity Fair that CNN is revamping all of its Sunday coverage and that this move was part of the revamping. Another insider told Vanity Fair that this won’t be Licht’s only change to the network.

A source told the New York Post that Stelter was not expecting to be dropped from the network and that it came as a surprise to him.

CNN has not commented on the reason for Stelter’s departure.

Who is Brian Stelter?

Brian Stelter is a former media reporter for The New York Times. He began hosting the show “Reliable Sources” in his broadcasting debut in 2013.

What is ‘Reliable Sources’?

According to CNN, there has been some iteration of “Reliable Sources” for the last 30 years. The show involved fact-checking media narratives using data to correct misinformation. In June, the New York Post detailed that the show had its lowest ratings since 2019. Since Sept. 15, 2019, 13% of Stelter’s total audience stopped watching the show.

When does the show end?

CNN confirmed that the last episode of “Reliable Sources” will be Sunday, Aug. 21.

What’s next for Brian Stelter?

Brian Stelter has yet to announce what he will do next.

