Tuesday, August 2, 2022 | 
U.S. & World

America’s ‘most expensive grocery store’ is in California — and it sells $50 vinegar

This upscale health-food store makes Whole Foods look like Walmart

By  Lindsey Harper
Smallhold at Erewhon in Studio City, Calif.

Smallhold, Business Wire

People on social media are simultaneously baffled and intrigued by this trendy California health-food store.

Driving the news: Celebrity model Hailey Bieber recently collaborated with lavish grocery store Erewhon, which has multiple locations in the Los Angeles area, to promote her $17 “skincare smoothie,” shedding light on the store and its prices to consumers.

  • A video about Erewhon and its pricing first went viral on TikTok in May 2021, with nearly 1 million views and over 1,000 comments.
  • The video highlights various products and how much they cost, showing a bottle of water that sells for $12.50.
What they're saying: Jason Widener, vice president of new store development for the chain, told Well + Good that "there’s no way around the higher pricing" because of the quality and unique attention to detail in each product.

  • Almost everything sold in Erewhon is fully organic, non-GMO and often locally sourced. “The almonds I use for my cold-pressed juice production come from a guy named George Yemetz, who I know personally,” said Widener, per Well + Good.
  • According to Vanity Fair, the store is a celebrity hot spot. In addition to Hailey Bieber, stars like Miley Cyrus, Demi Lovato, Andrew Garfield and Jake Gyllenhaal have been spotted by paparazzi at the bougie supermarket.
Expensive taste: Some of Erewhon's items include $49.99 balsamic vinegar, $13.49 strawberries and $22.99 probiotic coconut yogurt.

  • Details: Erewhon first began in Boston in 1966 with founders Michio and Aveline Kushi, per The New York Times.
  • Its unique name came from the 1872 Samuel Butler book “Erewhon,” about a health-minded utopia, per The New York Times.

