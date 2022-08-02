America’s ‘most expensive grocery store’ is in California — and it sells $50 vinegar

People on social media are simultaneously baffled and intrigued by this trendy California health-food store.

Driving the news: Celebrity model Hailey Bieber recently collaborated with lavish grocery store Erewhon, which has multiple locations in the Los Angeles area, to promote her $17 “skincare smoothie,” shedding light on the store and its prices to consumers.



A video about Erewhon and its pricing first went viral on TikTok in May 2021, with nearly 1 million views and over 1,000 comments.

The video highlights various products and how much they cost, showing a bottle of water that sells for $12.50.

What they're saying: Jason Widener, vice president of new store development for the chain, told Well + Good that "there’s no way around the higher pricing" because of the quality and unique attention to detail in each product.



Almost everything sold in Erewhon is fully organic, non-GMO and often locally sourced. “The almonds I use for my cold-pressed juice production come from a guy named George Yemetz, who I know personally,” said Widener, per Well + Good.

According to Vanity Fair, the store is a celebrity hot spot. In addition to Hailey Bieber, stars like Miley Cyrus, Demi Lovato, Andrew Garfield and Jake Gyllenhaal have been spotted by paparazzi at the bougie supermarket.

Expensive taste: Some of Erewhon's items include $49.99 balsamic vinegar, $13.49 strawberries and $22.99 probiotic coconut yogurt.

