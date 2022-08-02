DOJ sues Idaho in attempt to block abortion ban

The Department of Justice is filing to sue the state of Idaho in an attempt to stop the state’s strict abortion law, which activated after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

The big idea: This move is part of President Joe Biden’s executive order to protect reproductive rights.



Idaho is the first state to be challenged by the DOJ’s Reproductive Rights Task Force, which was created through executive action. The state’s abortion law is scheduled to take effect Aug. 25.

The lawsuit: The DOJ is suing the state on claims that the law’s “extremely narrow” exceptions for abortion are against federal law.



Idaho’s abortion law only allows the procedure to be performed under circumstances of rape or incest, or in some cases when the mother’s life would be endangered by carrying out a full-term pregnancy.

The lawsuit says that, in some cases, an abortion could be considered a medical emergency and should be treated under federal law.

Looking ahead: In a press conference, Attorney General Merrick Garland said that the DOJ’s reproductive rights team will assess other states with restrictive abortion laws and determine further action.

