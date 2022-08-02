Tuesday primary results: Kansas voters protect abortion rights

Kansas voters on Tuesday rejected an amendment to the state constitution that would have allowed further restrictions to abortion rights, and a candidate backed by former President Donald Trump won Michigan’s Republican primary for governor.

Here’s what you need to know from Tuesday’s primary elections:

Abortion rights protected in Kansas: In the first major referendum following the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, Kansas voters rejected a constitutional amendment that would have let the state legislature further restrict abortion in the state.

The Associated Press called the race late Tuesday night, with more than 60% of voters voting against the amendment.

Abortion rights supporters cheered the victory, which played out in one of the nation’s conservative strongholds.

Trump endorsee wins in Michigan: Tudor Dixon, a conservative commentator, won Michigan’s Republican primary for governor, and will face Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in November’s general election.

Dixon has received high-profile endorsements from Trump and Betsy DeVos, Trump’s education secretary.

Whitmer was a key target for Republicans trying to flip governors’ seats in the midterms, and Dixon emerged from a crowded field of challengers after two were disqualified for turning in forged petition signatures, and another was charged with four misdemeanors for his alleged role in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riots.

Eric Schmitt wins Missouri Senate primary: Missouri’s attorney general, Eric Schmitt, was declared the winner in Missouri’s GOP primary for Senate, ending the comeback bid by former Gov. Eric Greitens, who has faced allegations of domestic abuse during the campaign.

Some Republicans rallied behind Schmitt during the primary campaign, fearing Greitens’ scandals and a campaign ad, in which he wielded a shotgun and asked voters to go “RINO (Republican in name only) hunting,” would limit his electability in a general campaign.

Other primaries to watch: Polls closed late Tuesday in Arizona and Washington, with races yet to be called.

Arizona’s GOP primaries for governor and secretary of state feature a pair of prominent 2020 election deniers in Kari Lake and Mark Finchem. Finchem was widely expected to win, and took an early lead as the first round of ballots were counted.

