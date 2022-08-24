How war in Ukraine has created a refugee and poverty crisis

Russia’s war on Ukraine has devastated millions and its toll continues to spread around the world. This war is more than just a ground fight — it’s a global crisis, according to a new report.

Countries around the world have faced the effects of the situation in Ukraine, and many countries are continuing to see the impact.

According to a report from NPR, the raging conflict has increased economic disruptions and caused millions of people to become displaced. The United Nations also reported the war has increased poverty and the cost-of-living.

How the Ukraine war causes economic disruptions and poverty

Sanctions against Russia and production interruptions in Ukraine have disrupted exports of goods. According to NPR, Ukraine and Russia are major exporters of “wheat, barley, corn, and cooking oil,” and Russia is a key producer of “fertilizer and petroleum.”

Ukrainian refugee Anzhela Kumurxhi poses for a photo in Mariupol, Ukraine. Anzhela Kumurxhi

The limits in exports have disrupted the flow of the supply chain and the limit of supply “has driven up food and gas prices,” per NPR. Countries like Sri Lanka reached an economic criss when annual inflation hit 29.8% in April and Italy is facing its highest inflation in three decades.

In the United States, gas prices are at a record high after banning Russian oil imports, according to The Associated Press.

PBS NewsHour reported that the increase of prices on food and energy pushed 71 million people around the world into poverty, and that this increase in poverty “outpaced the economic pain felt at the peak of the pandemic.”

People around the world are being pushed into extreme poverty and food insecurity and the United Nations predicts more people will be pushed into these unfortunate circumstances by the end of 2022.

The World Food Programme (WFP) estimates that in 2022, 345 million people will be acutely food insecure or at a high risk of food insecurity. — United Nations

The U.N. reported that more people are “facing famine-like conditions and severe hunger emergencies.” As war continues in Ukraine, people are struggling to keep up with rising prices.

How the Ukraine war has displaced refugees

Fleeing the country, millions of people are searching for safety far from the war. NPR reported that “more than 5.8 million people have fled Ukraine in one of the fastest-growing refugee crises in recent history.”

Sadly, the trial for refugees is not over after fleeing. Displaced people face the challenge of finding access to food, shelter, transportation and money. Host countries also face the challenge of meeting the needs of these refugees.

Polina Ballif, a Ukrainian native and member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, is helping to face these challenges through her nonprofit foundation. Ballif said in an interview with Deseret News that she was in the United States when Russia attacked Ukraine on Feb. 24. She and her husband, John, left the U.S. to help in Ukraine soon after hearing about the attack.

When they arrived in Ukraine, they realized there were “real and immediate” needs that needed their help. The Ballifs began to look for ways they could help.

With the help and support of local leaders of the church, they were able to open a Latter-day Saint meeting house in Lviv, Ukraine, to give refugees shelter and food. Through donations from family and friends they were able to buy mattresses, kitchen supplies and food for the refugees.

This began the operation of the Klyn foundation started by the Ballifs. Although starting a nonprofit was not the Ballifs’ original intention, the foundation has been able to shelter more than 1,300 displaced citizens and provided over 10,000 meals. However, there is still more work to do, according to Ballif.

“The work continues on, despite heartbreaking reports of war-crimes and genocide. We are committed to helping long-term,” Ballif said in an interview with Deseret News.