Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul, sentenced to 5 days in jail after pleading guilty to DUI
On May 28, Pelosi caused an accident with injury while driving with an alcohol level over 0.08%
Paul Pelosi, husband of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, will spend five days in jail after pleading guilty to driving under the influence of alcohol.
Details: Paul Pelosi, 82, was arrested on May 28, the Deseret News reported. The Napa County, California, District Attorney stated that he had a blood alcohol level of over 0.08%, the limit allowed by law.
- He originally faced two charges, driving under the influence and causing injury, but the latter charge was dropped upon his guilty plea.
- The night of May 28 he spent in jail will count for two days of his sentence, and he is expected to be released two days early due to good behavior, NPR reported.
Judge’s ruling: Following jail time, the judge required the following action:
- Summary probation for three years.
- Payment of a $1,723 court fine.
- Submit to blood, urine or breath tests if requested by law enforcement.
- Pay $4,927 to the victim, along with a $150 restitution fine.
- Enroll in a DUI program for three months.
- Do not operate a motor vehicle unless it is equipped with an ignition device for the duration of one year.
