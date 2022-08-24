Facebook Twitter
Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul, sentenced to 5 days in jail after pleading guilty to DUI

On May 28, Pelosi caused an accident with injury while driving with an alcohol level over 0.08%

By  Ashley Nash
Paul Pelosi, right, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, of California, follows his wife as she arrives for her weekly news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington on March 17, 2022. The husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi pleaded guilty Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, to misdemeanor driving under the influence charges related to a May crash in California’s wine country and was sentenced to five days in jail and three years’ probation. Paul Pelosi already served two days in jail and received conduct credit for two other days, Napa County Superior Court Judge Joseph Solga said.

Andrew Harnik, Associated Press

Paul Pelosi, husband of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, will spend five days in jail after pleading guilty to driving under the influence of alcohol.

Details: Paul Pelosi, 82, was arrested on May 28, the Deseret News reported. The Napa County, California, District Attorney stated that he had a blood alcohol level of over 0.08%, the limit allowed by law. 

  • He originally faced two charges, driving under the influence and causing injury, but the latter charge was dropped upon his guilty plea. 
  • The night of May 28 he spent in jail will count for two days of his sentence, and he is expected to be released two days early due to good behavior, NPR reported.

Judge’s ruling: Following jail time, the judge required the following action

  • Summary probation for three years. 
  • Payment of a $1,723 court fine. 
  • Submit to blood, urine or breath tests if requested by law enforcement.
  • Pay $4,927 to the victim, along with a $150 restitution fine.
  • Enroll in a DUI program for three months. 
  • Do not operate a motor vehicle unless it is equipped with an ignition device for the duration of one year.

