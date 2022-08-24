Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul, sentenced to 5 days in jail after pleading guilty to DUI

Paul Pelosi, husband of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, will spend five days in jail after pleading guilty to driving under the influence of alcohol.

Details: Paul Pelosi, 82, was arrested on May 28, the Deseret News reported. The Napa County, California, District Attorney stated that he had a blood alcohol level of over 0.08%, the limit allowed by law.



He originally faced two charges, driving under the influence and causing injury, but the latter charge was dropped upon his guilty plea.

The night of May 28 he spent in jail will count for two days of his sentence, and he is expected to be released two days early due to good behavior, NPR reported.

Judge’s ruling: Following jail time, the judge required the following action:

