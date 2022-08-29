U.N. team to inspect Ukrainian nuclear power plant after damage from nearby fighting

The International Atomic Energy Agency, the United Nations’ nuclear watchdog, is heading to Ukraine to inspect the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant after it was knocked offline last week by a fire on the transmission line caused by shelling.

The news: The IAEA will assess damage to the plant and ensure that it is safe to keep operating, Reuters reported.



The IAEA will also evaluate the staff working conditions and perform “urgent safeguards activities.”

This week, DG @rafaelmgrossi leads the IAEA Support & Assistance Mission to #Zaporizhzhya (ISAMZ) to:

🔹Assess physical damage

🔹Determine functionality of safety & security systems

🔹Evaluate staff conditions

🔹Perform urgent safeguards activities

👉https://t.co/VKdJqxecgj https://t.co/miI73Pi9dI — IAEA - International Atomic Energy Agency (@iaeaorg) August 29, 2022

Looking back: On Thursday, officials said the plant was knocked offline for the first time due to a fire caused by shelling, which damaged the transmission line. The plant was offline for under a day and was reconnected to the power grid on Friday.



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russia had put the country close to a nuclear radiation disaster and left Ukrainians without electricity for hours.

The plant is along the frontlines of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, and both countries have blamed each other for the outage, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Key quote: “The day has come, @IAEAorg’s Support and Assistance Mission to #Zaporizhzhya (ISAMZ) is now on its way,” said Rafael Mariano Grossi, the director general of the IAEA on Twitter. “We must protect the safety and security of #Ukraine’s and Europe’s biggest nuclear facility.”