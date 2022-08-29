Facebook Twitter
Monday, August 29, 2022 
U.N. team to inspect Ukrainian nuclear power plant after damage from nearby fighting

Europe’s largest nuclear power plant was temporarily offline after shelling caused a fire to its transmission line

By  Ashley Nash
A Russian serviceman guards an area of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Station.

A Russian serviceman guards an area of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Station in territory under Russian military control in southeastern Ukraine, on May 1, 2022. Ukrainians are once again anxious and alarmed about the fate of a nuclear power plant in a land that was home to the world’s worst atomic accident in 1986 at Chernobyl. The Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, Europe’s largest, has been occupied by Russian forces and continued fighting nearby has heightened fears of a catastrophe that could affect nearby towns in southern Ukraine or beyond.

Associated Press

The International Atomic Energy Agency, the United Nations’ nuclear watchdog, is heading to Ukraine to inspect the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant after it was knocked offline last week by a fire on the transmission line caused by shelling.

The news: The IAEA will assess damage to the plant and ensure that it is safe to keep operating, Reuters reported.

Looking back: On Thursday, officials said the plant was knocked offline for the first time due to a fire caused by shelling, which damaged the transmission line. The plant was offline for under a day and was reconnected to the power grid on Friday.

Key quote: “The day has come, @IAEAorg’s Support and Assistance Mission to #Zaporizhzhya (ISAMZ) is now on its way,” said Rafael Mariano Grossi, the director general of the IAEA on Twitter. “We must protect the safety and security of #Ukraine’s and Europe’s biggest nuclear facility.”

