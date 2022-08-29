One-third of Pakistan submerged, 1,000 dead in historic flooding

This year’s monsoon season in Pakistan has caused widespread flooding and destruction, leading to over 1,000 deaths since mid-June, according to The Associated Press.

The news: This is the heaviest rain season recorded in a decade. The bulk of the flooding comes from the Swat River, which has caused the evacuation of hundreds of thousands of people from the Charsadda and Nowshehra areas of the country.

By the numbers: Pakistan’s National Disaster Management Authority published a report of damages. As of Sunday, the flooding this season has caused:



1,061 deaths.

1,575 injuries.

Destruction of about 2,159 miles of roads.

Destruction of 157 bridges.

Destruction of 992,871 houses.

727,144 livestock deaths.

Key quote: “Literally, one-third of Pakistan is underwater right now, which has exceeded every boundary, every norm we’ve seen in the past,” said Sherry Rehman, the climate minister of Pakistan, per BBC News. “We’ve never seen anything like this.”