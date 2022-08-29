Facebook Twitter
One-third of Pakistan submerged, 1,000 dead in historic flooding

Climate change is to blame for the heavy rainfall, Pakistan’s government says

By  Ashley Nash
Army troops evacuate people from a flood-hit area in Rajanpur, district of Punjab, Pakistan, on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. Officials say flash floods triggered by heavy monsoon rains across much of Pakistan have killed nearly 1,000 people and displaced thousands more since mid-June.

Asim Tanveer, Associated Press

This year’s monsoon season in Pakistan has caused widespread flooding and destruction, leading to over 1,000 deaths since mid-June, according to The Associated Press.

The news: This is the heaviest rain season recorded in a decade. The bulk of the flooding comes from the Swat River, which has caused the evacuation of hundreds of thousands of people from the Charsadda and Nowshehra areas of the country.

By the numbers: Pakistan’s National Disaster Management Authority published a report of damages. As of Sunday, the flooding this season has caused:

  • 1,061 deaths.
  • 1,575 injuries.
  • Destruction of about 2,159 miles of roads.
  • Destruction of 157 bridges.
  • Destruction of 992,871 houses.
  • 727,144 livestock deaths.

Key quote: “Literally, one-third of Pakistan is underwater right now, which has exceeded every boundary, every norm we’ve seen in the past,” said Sherry Rehman, the climate minister of Pakistan, per BBC News. “We’ve never seen anything like this.”

