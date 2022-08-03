News roundup: Pelosi in Taiwan, primary results, abortion rights

It’s been a busy week for news — tensions between China and the U.S. rose due to a trip by Rep. Nancy Pelosi, several states held primaries and lawmakers are debating abortion rights. Here is what you need to know to catch up:

Nancy Pelosi meets with Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen

When in Taiwan: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi met with the president of Taiwan, Tsai Ing-wen, Wednesday after arriving on the island Tuesday. The meeting comes as China issued stern warnings against Pelosi’s visit and announced it would begin conducting live-fire military drills near the Taiwan Strait. Pelosi became the highest-ranking U.S. official to visit Taiwan in more than two decades. She left Wednesday, according to The New York Times.

Updates from Tuesday’s primary elections

Results are in: Americans went to the polls to cast votes in Tuesday’s primary elections. In Arizona, a key primary state in the last presidential election, a slate of candidates endorsed by former President Donald Trump have clinched the nominations for secretary of state, positions in the state legislature and the Senate. Trump-backed Kari Lake is leading for the Republican gubernatorial nomination. Republican Tudor Dixon, also backed by Trump, will face Democrat Gretchen Whitmer for Michigan’s gubernatorial race. And in Kansas, voters rejected a measure that would have restricted abortion, reported The Associated Press.

DOJ sues Idaho to block strict abortion law

Abortion rights: The Department of Justice sued Idaho to stop the state from implementing a stringent law that would restrict abortion. The law would make exceptions only for circumstances of rape or incest and cases where a mother’s life is in danger, virtually banning all other abortions. The suit was brought by the Reproductive Rights Task Force, a team President Joe Biden created after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. It’s the task force’s first suit against a state.