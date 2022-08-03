Indiana GOP Rep. Jackie Walorski killed in car crash

Jackie Walorski, a Republican House representative from Indiana, was killed Wednesday in a car accident in her home district, according to her office.

What happened: Walorski was in a vehicle with two staffers driving through Elkhart County, Indiana, when a car crossed the center lane and collided head-on with them, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office.



“Dean Swihart, Jackie’s husband, was just informed by the Elkhart County Sheriff’s office that Jackie was killed in a car accident this afternoon,” Walorski’s office said in a statement shared on Twitter by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif.

“She has returned home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ,” the statement said. “Please keep her family in your thoughts and prayers. We will have no further comment at this time.”

Walorski had represented Indiana’s 2nd District for nine years, beginning in 2013. Prior to that, she served as a Republican member of the Indiana House of Representatives from 2004-2010.

The victims: Three other people were killed in the same collision: two of Walorski’s staff members, as well as the driver and sole occupant of the other vehicle. The names of the victims are:

