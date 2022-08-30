Poll: Majority of Republicans want to reelect Donald Trump in 2024

Nearly 60% of Republicans want to nominate Donald Trump for president in 2024 and believe he deserves reelection, according to a recently published USA Today/Ipsos poll.
That’s the inverse of the outlook from the Democratic Party, where 56% of respondents said they are ready to move on from President Joe Biden and believe he shouldn’t run again in 2024.
What else the poll found: In addition to an update on the 2024 presidential race, pollsters asked about the top issues facing the country and how Americans feel about various politicians. Here’s what they found:
The top issues facing America: Poll respondents selected the three main problems facing the country today. Republicans and Democrats largely agreed that inflation is a major problem, but were split on gun violence — nearly 40% of Democrats selected it as a main problem, compared to only 11% of Republicans. Here’s the full list of top responses, with Democrats and Republicans combined:
- Inflation or increasing costs: 46%.
- Gun violence: 26%.
- Political extremism or polarization: 22%.
- Climate change: 21%.
- Crime: 17%.
- Immigration: 16%.
- Government budget and debt: 16%.
- Health care: 15%.
- COVID-19/coronavirus: 13%.
- Racial injustice: 12%.
- Taxes: 11%.
- Abortion: 11%.
- Opioid or drug addiction: 10%.
- Social inequality: 7%.
- Education: 7%.
- Terrorism: 5%.
- Other: 3%.
Most popular politicians: Here are the top 10 most popular politicians, based on USA Today/Ipsos favorability polling:
- Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.: 46%.
- President Joe Biden (D): 43%.
- Former President Donald Trump (R): 43%.
- Former Vice President Mike Pence (R): 42%.
- Vice President Kamala Harris (D): 40%.
- Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.: 36%.
- Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo.: 36%.
- Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas: 36%.
- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R): 34%.
- Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg (D): 33%.