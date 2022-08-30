Facebook Twitter
Tuesday, August 30, 2022 | 
Poll: Majority of Republicans want to reelect Donald Trump in 2024

USA Today/Ipsos poll also found a majority of Democrats are ready to move on from Joe Biden

By  Bridger Beal-Cvetko Bridger Beal-Cvetkobbealcvetko@deseretnews.com
Former President Donald Trump gestures to the audience after speaking at an America First Policy Institute agenda summit.

Former President Donald Trump gestures to the audience after speaking at an America First Policy Institute agenda summit at the Marriott Marquis in Washington, on Tuesday, July 26, 2022.

Andrew Harnik, Associated Press

Nearly 60% of Republicans want to nominate Donald Trump for president in 2024 and believe he deserves reelection, according to a recently published USA Today/Ipsos poll.

That’s the inverse of the outlook from the Democratic Party, where 56% of respondents said they are ready to move on from President Joe Biden and believe he shouldn’t run again in 2024.

What else the poll found: In addition to an update on the 2024 presidential race, pollsters asked about the top issues facing the country and how Americans feel about various politicians. Here’s what they found:

The top issues facing America: Poll respondents selected the three main problems facing the country today. Republicans and Democrats largely agreed that inflation is a major problem, but were split on gun violence — nearly 40% of Democrats selected it as a main problem, compared to only 11% of Republicans. Here’s the full list of top responses, with Democrats and Republicans combined:

  1. Inflation or increasing costs: 46%.
  2. Gun violence: 26%.
  3. Political extremism or polarization: 22%.
  4. Climate change: 21%.
  5. Crime: 17%.
  6. Immigration: 16%.
  7. Government budget and debt: 16%.
  8. Health care: 15%.
  9. COVID-19/coronavirus: 13%.
  10. Racial injustice: 12%.
  11. Taxes: 11%.
  12. Abortion: 11%.
  13. Opioid or drug addiction: 10%.
  14. Social inequality: 7%.
  15. Education: 7%.
  16. Terrorism: 5%.
  17. Other: 3%.

Most popular politicians: Here are the top 10 most popular politicians, based on USA Today/Ipsos favorability polling:

  1. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.: 46%.
  2. President Joe Biden (D): 43%.
  3. Former President Donald Trump (R): 43%.
  4. Former Vice President Mike Pence (R): 42%.
  5. Vice President Kamala Harris (D): 40%.
  6. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.: 36%.
  7. Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo.: 36%.
  8. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas: 36%.
  9. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R): 34%.
  10. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg (D): 33%.

