Poll: Majority of Republicans want to reelect Donald Trump in 2024

Nearly 60% of Republicans want to nominate Donald Trump for president in 2024 and believe he deserves reelection, according to a recently published USA Today/Ipsos poll.

That’s the inverse of the outlook from the Democratic Party, where 56% of respondents said they are ready to move on from President Joe Biden and believe he shouldn’t run again in 2024.

What else the poll found: In addition to an update on the 2024 presidential race, pollsters asked about the top issues facing the country and how Americans feel about various politicians. Here’s what they found:

The top issues facing America: Poll respondents selected the three main problems facing the country today. Republicans and Democrats largely agreed that inflation is a major problem, but were split on gun violence — nearly 40% of Democrats selected it as a main problem, compared to only 11% of Republicans. Here’s the full list of top responses, with Democrats and Republicans combined:



Inflation or increasing costs: 46%. Gun violence: 26%. Political extremism or polarization: 22%. Climate change: 21%. Crime: 17%. Immigration: 16%. Government budget and debt: 16%. Health care: 15%. COVID-19/coronavirus: 13%. Racial injustice: 12%. Taxes: 11%. Abortion: 11%. Opioid or drug addiction: 10%. Social inequality: 7%. Education: 7%. Terrorism: 5%. Other: 3%.

Most popular politicians: Here are the top 10 most popular politicians, based on USA Today/Ipsos favorability polling:

