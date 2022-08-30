Facebook Twitter
93-year-old woman died after being served dishwashing liquid

Three residents from this assisted living facility had to be transported to the hospital

By  Gitanjali Poonia
An emergency medical technician pushes a gurney into an emergency room.

In this Jan. 8, 2021, photo, emergency medical technician Thomas Hoang, 29, of Emergency Ambulance Service, pushes a gurney into an emergency room to drop off a patient.

Jae C. Hong, Associated Press

A 93-year-old woman died after she was served dishwashing liquid instead of fruit juice at an assisted living facility in California on Sunday.

Two other residents were hospitalized.

The Atria Park Senior Living Facility in San Mateo, south of San Francisco, confirmed the incident to CNN.

“We can confirm three of our residents were recently transported to the hospital after mistakenly being served dishwashing liquid as drinking juice,” said the company, adding that they’ve been working with authorities, who informed them of the resident’s passing.

“Our sincerest condolences are with the family,” said Atria.

The late resident was Gertrude Elizabeth Murison Maxwell, who suffered from dementia. Per The Associated Press, Maxwell’s daughter Marcia Cutchin said that her mother was sent to the hospital with “severe blistering of her mouth and throat and esophagus.”

She is survived by eight children and 20 grandchildren.

The assisted living facility also stated that an internal investigation has ensued and the employees involved have been suspended.

“The safety and well-being of our residents remain our top priorities at all times,” Atria said.

June Lee told ABC affiliate KABC that the facility was one of the options she was looking at for her husband.

“I’m concerned that the level of care is not adequate because issues like this shouldn’t happen. This is very major since it resulted in a death,” said June Lee, adding that she “will not consider” Atria anymore.

Per CNN, the local police and the California Department of Social Services Ombudsman are involved in the investigation.

