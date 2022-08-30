Facebook Twitter
Tuesday, August 30, 2022 | 
Dinesh D’Souza’s ‘2000 Mules’ recalled by publisher

The publisher issued a full recall at the eve of the book’s release

By  Gitanjali Poonia Gitanjali Pooniagpoonia@deseretnews.com
Dixie D’Souza and writer/executive producer/co-director Dinesh D’Souza seen at the world premiere of “America: Imagine The World Without Her,” on June 30, 2014, in Los Angeles.

Alexandra Wyman, Invision via Associated Press

Conservative filmmaker Dinesh D’Souza was set to publish the book version of his debunked film “2000 Mules” until the publisher issued a recall on the eve of the book’s release.

Reporter Nancy Levine took to Twitter on Monday to break the news that indicated a “full recall.”

“The book’s election fraud premise has been widely debunked,” said Levine, adding that she’s asked publisher Regnery on the reason behind the decision.

The publisher also took to Twitter to address the change.

“Due to a publishing error, the publication date of 2000 Mules has been postponed to October 25, 2022. We look forward to publishing 2000 Mules by Dinesh D’Souza this fall,” Regnery said on Monday, per The Wrap.

Meanwhile, D’Souza himself addressed the issue, and said that “there is an elaborate sausage-making process that goes into a book.”

“Somehow a significant error got missed by the publisher. It is now corrected but my book ‘2000 Mules’ is pushed back to October,” the author said via Twitter. “The book is explosive so I’m glad it’s being done right. It will be worth the wait!”

What is ‘2000 Mules’ about?

The “2000 Mules” movie, made in partnership with True the Vote, a conservative vote-monitoring organization, takes a closer look at people who allegedly paid to illegally collect ballots and deliver them to ballot boxes ahead of the 2020 election, as I previously reported for the Deseret News.

It was debunked after it was fact-checked by both Reuters and The Associated Press, who found no concrete evidence of widespread illegal ballot harvesting.

But that hasn’t stopped former President Donald Trump from promoting the film.

“It’s called ‘2000 Mules,’” Trump said at a rally earlier this year, “and basically (Joe) Biden didn’t get the votes, but he did get the ballots, OK, in a sense. But it’s an incredible, it’s an incredible documentary. … This exposes the fraud like nothing else.”

