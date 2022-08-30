Facebook Twitter
Tuesday, August 30, 2022 | 
Mikhail Gorbachev, last leader of the Soviet Union, dies

Gorbachev helped end the Cold War and led Russia into modernization

By  Jonny Williams
SHARE Mikhail Gorbachev, last leader of the Soviet Union, dies
AP9109041575.jpg

Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev comments before the Congress of People’s Deputies during debate on his proposal to transform the Soviet Union into a confederation of sovereign states in Moscow on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 1991.

AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko

Mikhail Sergeyevich Gorbachev, who was the last leader of the Soviet Union and oversaw its dissolution, died Tuesday at a hospital in Moscow, according to Russia’s state news agency TASS. He was 91 years old.

In context: Gorbachev played a pivotal role in the dissolution of the Soviet Union and the formation of Russia as a modern state in 1991. He is known for his glasnost and perestroika policies, which championed government transparency and economic liberalization. In 1990 the Nobel Committee awarded him a Nobel Peace Prize for helping end the Cold War.

Gorbachev died “after a serious and prolonged illness,” according to the hospital, TASS reported. He will be buried next to his wife Raisa at the Novo-Dyevitchiye cemetery in Moscow.

