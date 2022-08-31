Why Google has declined to approve Trump’s Truth Social on its app store

Google has declined to add former President Donald Trump’s social media platform, Truth Social, to its Google Play store, stating that the platform violates some of its store policies.

The news: A Google spokesperson says that Truth Social doesn’t have a system to moderate user posts and doesn’t remove violent content, according to Axios.



Google says it has notified Truth Social of the violations and provided feedback. Truth Social said it is “working on addressing these issues.”

Details: Truth Social is available on the Apple App Store, making it downloadable on devices such as iPhones and iPads.

But since it isn’t on Google Play, Android users will not be able to download the app. Axios said that this accounts for 44% of smartphone users.

Last year, Google pulled Parler — a social media app largely used by conservatives — off its store, citing moderation issues.

Key quote: “It is our belief that all Americans should have access to Truth Social no matter what devices they use,” said Trump Media in a press release, per CNBC. “We look forward to Google approving Truth Social at their earliest convenience.”

