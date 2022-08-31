Facebook Twitter
Wednesday, August 31, 2022 | 
U.S. & World Tech

Why Google has declined to approve Trump’s Truth Social on its app store

Google says Trump’s social media platform violates its app store’s policies

By  Ashley Nash
SHARE Why Google has declined to approve Trump’s Truth Social on its app store
Chris Yerga, engineering director of Android, speaks about Google play at Google I/O 2013.

Chris Yerga, engineering director of Android, speaks about Google play at Google I/O 2013 in San Francisco, in this May 15, 2013, file photo.

Jeff Chiu, Associated Press

Google has declined to add former President Donald Trump’s social media platform, Truth Social, to its Google Play store, stating that the platform violates some of its store policies.

The news: A Google spokesperson says that Truth Social doesn’t have a system to moderate user posts and doesn’t remove violent content, according to Axios.

  • Google says it has notified Truth Social of the violations and provided feedback. Truth Social said it is “working on addressing these issues.”

Details: Truth Social is available on the Apple App Store, making it downloadable on devices such as iPhones and iPads.

Related

  • But since it isn’t on Google Play, Android users will not be able to download the app. Axios said that this accounts for 44% of smartphone users.
  • Last year, Google pulled Parler — a social media app largely used by conservatives — off its store, citing moderation issues. 

Key quote: “It is our belief that all Americans should have access to Truth Social no matter what devices they use,” said Trump Media in a press release, per CNBC. “We look forward to Google approving Truth Social at their earliest convenience.”

Next Up In U.S. and world
Wingstop is selling chicken sandwiches now
Survey indicates most employees are hoping for a raise amid inflation
28 of the best J.R.R. Tolkien quotes
‘Further to fall’: Housing downturn will worsen in 2023, Goldman Sachs predicts
This town in Iowa forgot where it put its time capsule
Why the newly-released Mar-a-Lago photo worries former intelligence officials