Everything you need to know about private jets, from cost to emissions to mileage

Discussion surrounding private jets has grown rampant on social media after news broke about Kylie Jenner’s reported 3-minute flights on her own private jet, as I previously reported.

As details continue to come out about various celebrities’ flight history, people are more curious than ever about private jets — how much they cost, how far you can travel in them and just how big their impact is on the environment. Here’s what you need to know about private jets.

How much do private jets cost?

Just like any vehicle, the price of a jet varies depending on the make, model and year. According to Bankrate, light jets are typically the least expensive option, costing anywhere from $900,000 to nearly $6 million. Airliner jets are the most expensive option on the market, ranging between $400 and $500 million and offering high-end amenities like a full bathroom or a cocktail lounge on board. (For reference, Jenner’s jet cost a whopping $72.8 million.)

How far can you travel in a private jet?

Like its price, a jet’s mileage depends on which kind you get. According to Novajet, private jets usually have smaller fuel capacities than public airlines since they carry less passengers, with single fuel tanks yielding around 1,500 miles for a small aircraft. Larger jets can have a range of up to 4,000 miles, allowing for oversea trips, Novajet reported.

How do private jets impact the environment?

While personal planes offer privacy, convenience and an overall cool factor, they can unfortunately make a large carbon footprint from emissions. Private jets can produce up to 14 times more pollution than commercial planes per passenger, as I previously reported. According to BBC News, flights also “produce greenhouse gases — mainly carbon dioxide (CO2) — from burning fuel,” contributing to global warming. A recent report found that a single private jet like Jenner’s can emit two tons of carbon dioxide in just one hour, according to The Washington Post.