News roundup: Brittney Griner trial, abortion on the ballots and Jackie Walorski’s death

American basketball player Brittney Griner has been sentenced to nine years in jail by a Russian judge. Griner was accused of smuggling drugs into Russia for carrying medically prescribed cannabis. President Joe Biden called it “unacceptable.”

Also, the battle for abortion rights has reached voters. The issue will be on the ballot in several states in the midterms. And Indiana is mourning the tragic deaths of a lawmaker and three others in a car accident. Flags at the White House, Congress and Indiana are flying at half-staff today.

Here is what else you need to know to catch up:

Russian court sentences Brittney Griner to 9 years in jail

Unreasonable justice: A judge has sentenced Brittney Griner, 31, an American Olympic gold-winning basketball player, to nine years in jail for smuggling drugs into Russia, reported CNN. Griner has been in Russian custody for about six months since she was apprehended and accused of smuggling drugs for carrying less than 1 gram of medically prescribed cannabis oil. Griner’s detainment is widely considered politically motivated.

Abortion rights on the ballots in several states this November

By popular demand: Kansans have opted to protect abortion rights in their state. A majority of voters (nearly 60%) voted during Tuesday’s primaries against an amendment to Kansas’ constitution that would have restricted abortions. Their victory has buoyed abortion-rights advocates in California, Kentucky, Montana and Vermont, where similar measures will be on ballots in November’s midterm elections. Separately, President Joe Biden signed an executive order to support women who cross state lines for the procedure.

Rep. Jackie Walorski, R-Ind., and two aides die in car accident

Flying at half-staff: Jackie Walorski, a Republican congresswoman from Indiana, was killed Wednesday in a car accident. She and two aides — Emma Thomson, 28, and Zachery Potts, 27 — were struck head-on by a vehicle that crossed the center lane. Both aides, as well as the driver and sole occupant of the other vehicle, also died. Walorski represented Indiana’s 2nd District for nine years, beginning in 2013. She would have turned 59 on Aug. 17.

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones says Sandy Hook shooting is ‘100% real’

Moment of truth: After denying for nearly a decade the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting — where 20 children and six adults were killed — Alex Jones Wednesday admitted it is “100% real.” The surprising confession happened during Jones’ final day of testifying in a defamation lawsuit brought by parents of victims. Jones, who spread conspiracy theories about the tragedy, could be ordered to pay more than $150 million in damages, reported The Associated Press.

Finland and Sweden inch closer to NATO memberships

Members only: Wednesday, the U.S. Senate and Italy’s parliament voted in favor of Finland and Sweden joining NATO. Joining the alliance — which includes the U.S., Canada and 28 countries in Europe — is a tremendous boost to the Scandinavian neighbors’ national security strategies. Their membership will also fortify northern Europe against Russian aggression, especially after Russia invaded Ukraine. All members, however, have to approve before they can join the club.

Credit card spending highest in two decades

On credit: Americans are borrowing record amounts of money on credit, according to a report from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. Users’ credit card balances rose by 13% in the second quarter of 2022, the biggest increase in two decades. Art Raymond takes a closer look at the numbers and explains how inflation is pushing consumer debt up.