Facebook Twitter
Thursday, August 4, 2022 | 
U.S. & World Science & Tech

SpaceX debris lands on Australia sheep farm

By  Hannah Murdock Hannah Murdock
SHARE SpaceX debris lands on Australia sheep farm
The SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule approaches the International Space Station for docking on Saturday, April 24, 2021.

The SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule approaches the International Space Station for docking on Saturday, April 24, 2021. The Australian Space Agency confirmed that a piece of space junk that landed on a sheep farm came from a SpaceX rocket.

NASA via Associated Press

Space debris from a SpaceX rocket landed on a sheep paddock in Australia. But don’t worry — no sheep were harmed.

The Australian Space Agency confirmed that the space junk found in the New South Wales Snowy Mountains came from a SpaceX mission, Australian Broadcasting Corporation News reported.

The confirmation comes nearly a month after people in the region heard a “large bang,” a result of the debris falling and causing a sonic boom on July 9, per Newsweek.

Related

Sheep farmer Mick Miners then discovered a 10-foot charred object on his farm. Two other pieces of space debris were also found in the area.

“I didn’t know what to think, I had no idea what it was,” Miners said, according to ABC News.

Experts from the Australian Space Agency visited the rural area to examine the objects.

“The Agency has confirmed the debris is from a SpaceX mission and continues to engage with our counterparts in the U.S., as well as other parts of the Commonwealth and local authorities as appropriate,” a spokesperson for the agency said, according to Newsweek.

The space debris is the “largest recorded piece of space junk” to land in Australia since 1979 when Skylab, the giant 69-metric ton U.S. space station, fell to earth, LiveScience reported.

Next Up In U.S. and world
Senate approves NATO membership for Finland, Sweden. How did Mitt Romney, Mike Lee vote?
Why was Brittney Griner sentenced to 9 years in jail by a Russian court?
What’s next in the lingering baby formula shortage?
News roundup: Brittney Griner trial, abortion on the ballots and Jackie Walorski’s death
What causes mass shootings? Republicans and Democrats disagree
Robinhood is laying off 23% of its employees. Here are other tech layoffs you should know about