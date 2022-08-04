Brittney Griner timeline: What led to WNBA star’s conviction?

WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner was sentenced to nine years in prison by a Russian court on Thursday.

Griner was detained by Russian officials in February, who accused her of trying to smuggle less than a gram of hashish oil into the country, where she plays for a Russian professional basketball team during the WNBA offseason.

The U.S. State Department considers Griner as “wrongfully detained,” and Russian authorities are suspected of using her as a political pawn to negotiate with the U.S.

Here’s a timeline of everything leading up to Griner’s conviction:

