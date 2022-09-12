The time Queen Elizabeth II forgot she had just met Alex Trebek

In Alex Trebek’s memoir, published just a few months before his death, there’s a short chapter titled “A Lesson in Humility.”

Over two-and-a-half pages, Trebek recalls the time he met Queen Elizabeth II after hosting a special variety program celebrating Canada’s centennial in 1967. He described it as his “most memorable celebrity encounter.”

Unfortunately for Trebek, the moment wasn’t as memorable for the queen.

While working for the Canadian Broadcast Corporation, Trebek was assigned to host a massive program honoring Canada’s centennial. It was a two-hour production with a wide range of performers, and Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip were just two of the dignitaries in attendance.

At the end of the show, Trebek lined up on stage with the performers to meet the royal couple. He stood at the end of the line, and as Queen Elizabeth II approached him, he recalled her saying: “Good show. Please tell me your name, and where you are from.”

Prince Philip had fallen behind in line talking to some of the other performers, so the queen ended up spending more time chatting with Trebek while she waited.

“You’re not supposed to lead the conversation with the Queen,” Trebek wrote in his memoir. “She loved horses, and once she found out I was hosting the Canadian Triple Crown of racing, we spent much of our discussion on that. Finally, after several minutes of conversation, Prince Philip showed up and said, ‘Good show,’ shook my hand and off they went.”

Trebek recalled how his friends were impressed that he had engaged in such a long conversation with the queen. Instead of telling them that the queen was simply waiting for her husband to catch up in the line, he said: “Well, you know, we just got along.”

The following day, Trebek found himself hosting another centennial show — leading to another opportunity to chat with the queen.

“As she approached me, I was thinking, ‘Here comes my new best friend. I wonder what we’ll talk about today?’” he wrote. “I stood a little taller. My chest swelled up. I smiled.”

The queen reached Trebek and started the conversation.

“Good show. Please tell me your name, and where you are from.’”

